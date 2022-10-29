ATHENS — Concord football coach Dave Walker was blunt about his team on Thursday, addressing a 56-38 loss last weekend to West Virginia State.
“We’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “We’ve not played well, at all (defensively), and our special teams have not been very good either at times. Our kick coverage is awful and our return game has not been good. So it’s a combination of a little bit of everything.”
A team that was listed on Monday among the top seven colleges in the eastern region of NCAA Division II football is now in a second-place tie in the Mountain East Conference. A win in Saturday’s game between Concord (6-2) and Wheeling (6-2) will break that tie, one way or another.
Walker said his team lost its focus after halftime last Saturday.
“We just fell apart – more emotionally and mentally, maybe, than physically,” the coach said. “I just felt like we weren’t in the right frame of mind – like we had been the week before, in a challenging situation. We didn’t do a very good job overcoming adversity … and it caught up to us.”
He blamed some of that adversity on special-team mistakes – and owned the fact that he coordinates Concord’s special-team play. He said that some of those players “didn’t get it done” last Saturday.
“I’ve had to fire some people, to replace some guys,” he said. “We’ll see if it makes a difference.”
This week, the game with the Cardinals will be on the CU home turf at Callaghan Stadium, with kickoff set for 12:01 p.m.
“I’d much rather play at home than on the road,” Walker said. “But it all depends on who shows up and is ready to play.”
“From what I’ve seen so far this year in the conference, there are a whole lot of teams that are just very even, and it just depends on who plays well. and last week, we didn’t play real well, and that (loss) was the result.”
The Mountain Lions and the Cardinals are “pretty evenly matched,” Walker said. “Defensively, they (the Cardinals) are a really, really good team. Offensively, they’re physical. They run the ball well. They’ve got a good quarterback. So they’re just a solid team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Concord’s offense has put up some dazzling numbers this season as well.
Quarterback Jack Mangel set a new personal record last week with 450 passing yards, seventh best in a single game in Division II. Jarod Bowie leads all D-2 receivers with 1,073 yards gained through the air. Thurlow Wilkins is tops in the Mountain East in yards rushing (803).
The last time CU finished the season with the conference’s top runner and receiver was 2014, when running back Calvinaugh Jones and wideout T.J. Smith topped the MEC charts.
Linebacker Ty Maust continues to pace the CU defensive unit. His 16 tackles at West Virginia State raised his season total to 81 – tied for third best in the Mountain East.
However, the Concord defense has plummeted to ninth overall in the 12-team MEC after giving up more than 55 points in each of its last two games. The Athenians have allowed an average of 408.6 yards and 29.4 points per game, surrendering 30 touchdowns and 10 field goals.
Wheeling is third in overall defense, giving up an average of 20.9 points and 328 yards per game. The Cardinals’ Sy Alli averages five yards per carry and has scored 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Javon Davis has completed 54.8% of his tosses for 1,658 yards.
Walker is a believer that a sound mental attitude can trump any statistical advantages the Cardinals may have. But that will require multiple commitments on the part of his players.
“The body will go wherever the mind leads,” Walker said Thursday. “And if we’re not in the right frame of mind, if we’re not focused on the job at hand … then you’re going to continue to make mistakes. and we continue to do that, in all three phases (of the game).”
“We need to come out and play a complete game, and play together. Regardless of what’s going on, we need to band together and be in the right frame of mind. Make sure we’re focusing on doing our own job, and not worrying about everyone else’s job.”
“I think we’ll be fine. I think it’s going to be another hard-fought contest, like it is every week. They’ve got a great team. But in order for us to have success, we can’t beat ourselves, and that’s what we did last week.”
