ATHENS — Concord University head football coach Dave Walker has announced the completion of his coaching staff for the 2020-21 academic year.
Along with Walker, offensive coordinator Brian Ferguson, defensive coordinator Logan Williams, offensive line coach Ben Luther and defensive backs coach Max Lilly, the makeup of the rest of the staff is wide receivers coach Bobby Grishaber, defensive line coach Harry Lewis, tight ends coach Carter Mangel and running backs coach Troy Walker.
Originally from Charleston, WVa., Grishaber comes to Concord after completing his playing career at Division III Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania. In his career, Grishaber played in 34 career games with 50 receptions at receiver. Before playing collegiate at Waynesburg, Grishaber was a letterman in football and baseball for George Washington High School.
Lewis played under Williams at West Virginia Wesleyan before making the transition with the new Concord defensive coordinator for the fall of 2020. Lewis disrupted opponents’ backfield during his final season at Wesleyan as he earned All-Mountain East Conference Second Team in 2019, finishing with 30 total tackles and four tackles for loss. Over his career, Lewis had 95 total tackles and 17.5 for loss, including a career-best 9.5 tackles for loss in 2017 when he was named All-MEC Honorable Mention as a sophomore. Lewis is a native of Hampton, Va.
Mangel also has familiarity with the Concord staff having played under Ferguson and Luther at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn. After transferring from Hocking College for his final two years of eligibility, Mangel appeared in 18 games for the Pioneers in 2018 and 2019 as a tight end. A native of Bogart, Ga., Mangel will coach the same position on Walker’s staff.
Rounding out the football staff is Troy Walker, who played collegiately at Dave Walker’s alma mater, Glenville State. The younger Walker played a season at Shepherd in 2014 before transferring to Glenville State. In 2016, Walker caught eight passes for 60 yards as a tight end as he appeared in 10 games. Walker is a native of Martinsburg, WVa.
All four new assistants will study in Concord’s master’s program.
