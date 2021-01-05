BLUEFIELD — This time last year, the Bluefield High School boys basketball team was preparing to fine tune itself for a serious run at another WVSSAC Class AA state championship.
This week the Beavers haven’t even begun to get tuned up, aren’t certain when the tuning process begins and are even less sure about what they’d be tuning up for.
The start of high school winter sports in West Virginia had previously been pushed back until Jan. 11. Last week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called off all high school sports activities in the state until March 1 at the earliest.
“It’s definitely going to be a wait-and-see process,” said Beavers Coach Buster Large, whose 2020 squad was a game away from making Class AA state tournament field when Justice abruptly called halt to the state tournament — and eventually all high school spring sports activities in West Virginia due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other than the mandate that coaches and players aren’t to engage in any sports-related activities, West Virginia high school coaches have yet to receive much concrete guidance regarding how to proceed after the March 1 target date is reached.
“There’s supposed to be a meeting of [WVSSAC] officials this week about maybe giving us a few days to start conditioning prior to March 1. I’m hoping that we get some sanctions lifted and start working out. But right now I think they’re really set on March 1. Until then no conditioning, no running ... nothing,” he said.
“My big concern is that we’ve always been a basketball program that’s worked around 11 months out of the year. We lift weights, we play in tournaments, we play in shootouts, we have summer camps. It’s been almost 11 months now since we’ve had any kind of basketball.
“You can’t just throw these kids out onto a basketball court or baseball diamond without some kind conditioning. It’s going to be hard to throw them into playing a sport real quick after only seven to nine days of practice,” he said.
While Large is obviously concerned about what’s best for his players and overall program, he fully understands the implications of the rising COVID-19 metrics across the state where, “a lot of these counties are in the red color.”
It is not unusual for Bluefield athletes to play multiple sports over the course of the school year. While the state’s decision to allow football and other fall sports produced decidedly mixed results, it did allow the WVSSAC’s sports to conform to the more traditional contours of the competitive school year.
As of now, it appears that there’s an awful lot that stands to be tentatively crammed into March and April.
Large noticed the degrees of difficulty faced by his varsity head football counterparts during this past WVSSAC fall season. It wasn’t easy for them. Large hoped the basketball season would be less challenging. It hasn’t entirely surprised him that things have turned out otherwise.
“I truly admire what some of these coaches had to go through, including Fred Simon and his coaching staff at Bluefield High School. From one week to another ... there were many obstacles that were faced. Look at all the games that got canceled. A lot of teams didn’t know right up until [game day] whether or not they were going to play,” he said.
“We’ve already adjusted our [basketball] schedule twice and I now look for it to be adjusted again. We’re just going to have to be patient and fight through this and hope everything improves and gets better,” Large said.
“The number one thing is ... the health of our student-athletes remains our top priority,” he said.
