CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Fuente did not come to the ACC 2019 football kickoff event on Thursday with any earthshaking news about the personnel on his Virginia Tech football team.
But he did offer plenty of insight into how he views the long stretch from the end of a bowl game to the commencement of fall camp for a new season.
During the annual get-together with the media on Thursday at a downtown Charlotte hotel, he responded to a question about determining the personality of this fall’s Hokies.
“Well, we try to get a good handle on it through the off-season, through the springtime,” he began. “The thing is, you have guys join your team — you don’t have a complete team in the spring. You have players join your team in the summer, heading into fall camp, which I think adds to it.
“You try to get a good pulse, your finger at least on the pulse of the squad throughout winter conditioning, spring ball, ultimately the summertime.
“As you go through (fall) camp, I think you begin to fine-tune it. If you start with a broad-based canvas, when you come back from Christmas break, you try to narrow it down as the season goes along, then really get down to the details in fall camp.”
He said that as the off-season progressed, “I’ve enjoyed our guys, I’ve enjoyed being around them, enjoy how they work. I think they enjoy each other.”
Those in the ballroom on Thursday tip-toed around last season’s 6-7 record, in which the injury-depleted Hokies barely hung onto their streak of consecutive bowl games, then lost to Cincinnati on the last day of 2018.
Fuente said, “They learned a lot from a year ago. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win any games, but it certainly makes life better.”
“I’ve spent the off-season worrying about Virginia Tech, the direction we’re heading and what we’re doing.”
“Just because you’ve got experience doesn’t mean that you’re going to be any better. You’ve got to take those experiences and learn from them, and continue to diligently work and improve.”
He wants to see players who have chosen to excel even when the football is not in their immediate neighborhood in a game, he said.
He said, “We’ve had a huge emphasis on team plays, plays away from the ball. We’ve got to get back to that unselfish mentality. Taking pride in those team plays that don’t get written up in the newspaper, don’t get talked about on the evening news, but genuinely affect the game.”
“When we’ve been at our best, we’ve had a group that’s taken pride in those plays.”
He boiled it down to “doing your job — plus something. Dominating your man, or making a play away from the ball. And taking great pride in someone else’s success.”
He did not commit when asked if Ryan Willis would start at quarterback to replace Josh Jackson, who transferred.
“Well, we’ll see how it all plays out through fall camp,” Fuente said. “Ryan was thrown into game action early in the season, at times played well, at times could have played better.
“The key for us I think is to continue to evaluate that whole position. We have some young guys that have been working incredibly hard, too. We’ll see how they do through fall camp, kind of figure it out as we get into camp.
“I am excited about the people we can put around whoever that quarterback is in terms of some wide receivers, running backs, tight ends. The direction we’re headed on the offensive line to hopefully to continue to increase our production.”
A few minutes later, he added, “Across the board, I’m looking forward to seeing competition (for starting positions) at places we’ve maybe never had.”
That included the defensive backs and “our skill guys on offense,” he said.
“At this time of year, I’m just excited to see, on August second, everybody get out there, your entire team … and start to formulate what we think it’s going to look like.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.