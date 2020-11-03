MONTCALM — West Virginia Volleyball sectional tournament action got under way on Monday night.
Kaileigh Hodges had eight kills to lead the Montcalm volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Meadow Bridge in Monday’s opening round of the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 volleyball tournament at Montcalm High School.
Kayton Perkins had six aces for the Lady Generals (13-9). Makenzie Crews led the defense for Montcalm, which travels to Hinton to face top-seeded Summers County at 6 p.m. in a Wednesday semifinal match.
River View will travel to second-seeded James Monroe for a concurrent 6 p.m. semifinal match on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders knocked off Mount View 3-0 on Monday night.
The championship will be played Thursday at the highest surviving seed.
The Class AA, Region 3 Section 2 tournament will all be resolved on Thursday when Bluefield travels to PikeView for a Best-of-Three series to settle the sectional title. First match begins at 5 p.m.
The Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 volleyball tournament will be played on Thursday at Woodrow Wilson High School.
No. 2 Woodrow Wilson will face No. 3 Princeton at 5 p.m. and No. 1 Greenbrier East will play No. 4 Oak Hill at 7 p.m.
The championship match will be played at 9 p.m.
