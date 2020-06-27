BLUEFIELD, Va. — Baseball at Bowen Field has always been a huge part of George McGonagle’s life and on Friday he was honored for his contributions to professional baseball.
McGonagle, the President of the Bluefield Baseball Club, was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in a small ceremony at Bowen Field.
“It just means more to me than I can really say,” McGonagle said.
The Bluefield Baseball Club runs the Bluefield Blue Jays baseball team in the Appalachian League for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The induction ceremony was planned for the first home game of the 2020 season but with the season delayed it was decided to do Friday in front of family, friends and members of the community.
“The pride that we feel with him being inducted into the Hall of Fame is just immense,” said Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura.
McGonagle has been the President of the Bluefield Baseball Club since 1988 and from 1995-2007 was also the General Manager.
He was named the Appalachian League Executive of the Year three times and in 2012 named a “King of Baseball” in recognition for his longtime dedication and service to the sport.
“This has truly been an experience of a lifetime and I have enjoyed every minute of every day even the many days weather was against us,” McGonagle said. “I never looked at it as a job or work, it’s a joy.”
McGonagle has been crucial in keeping baseball at Bowen Field creating the longest affiliation of any team with the Baltimore Orioles and then enticing the Toronto Blue Jays when the Orioles left.
“His tireless efforts sometimes go unnoticed by the general public but he has truly been instrumental in having kept professional baseball in Bluefield as we know it,” Malamisura said.
The Appalachian League Hall of Fame has been in planning since 2002 but only last year did it induct its first class which featured seven players who went on to get plaques in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Every member of the selection committee saw fit that McGonagle would be included for his contributions to the league.
“When we first thought of who should be in this Hall of Fame your name was at the top of the list, you’ve been so vital to the league,” Appalachian League President Dan Moushon said.
McGonagle learned the tricks of the trade from former general manager George Fanning using that information to keep baseball in Bluefield and share with those who had interest in a career in the sport.
“We rely on his knowledge of baseball, of the business of baseball and the community as a whole we draw on that knowledge, that wealth and it can never be replaced,” Malamisura said.
The main challenge that McGonagle has dealt with running the club is the constant need for facilities to be upgraded to the required standards.
“Every year the team comes in here can you do this, can you do that, we need this, we need that and we’re always willing to do that for them and we think we have one of the best parks in Rookie league baseball,” McGonagle said.
Since McGonagle became president of the club there has been over $2 million worth of improvements done on the ballpark.
The future of minor league baseball in Bluefield is uncertain with the current season delayed and the MLB wanting to cut 42 teams before the 2021 season as the agreement expires in September.
Bluefield is on the list of teams proposed to be cut and McGonagle is continuing to fight for a team to remain at Bowen Field.
“I still haven’t given up on them coming back, it may be in a little different form but we don’t care as long as we get major league baseball back,” McGonagle said.
