BLUEFIELD — It seems pretty obvious now that the fall athletic seasons in West Virginia won’t be any less complicated than they were in 2020.
Princeton High School’s football game with Linsly scheduled for Friday fell by the wayside as of Tuesday afternoon. Since that revelation, the plug has been pulled on all Mercer County athletics until the week of Sept. 27.
In light of the recent coronavirus surge in Mercer County, the Board of Education subsequently decreed that Mercer County Schools will move to remote learning beginning, Thursday, September 16th through Friday, September 24th. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, September 27th.
Bluefield’s much-anticipated meeting with Woodrow Wilson at Mitchell Stadium on Friday has been postponed, but given the length of the hiatus, a rescheduling could be dicey at best. Next week’s home game with Richlands would appear already to be a casualty. While Bluefield could be clear to play by Oct. 1, if they can’t find an opponent between now and then,` the Beavers might not see the field again until the rescheduled Beaver-Graham game on Oct. 8.
“I know in life that when you can’t change the circumstances, you can’t worry about what you can’t change. You can only look at the future and do what you can with it,” said Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon, whose team missed a much-anticipated road test with Pulaski County, Va. last week.
PikeView’s hopes of finally priming the victory pump at Westside have been deferred. Montcalm was off to a rare winning start. That momentum will be tough to recover.
“Yeah, we were getting on a roll,” said Generals head coach Adam Havens. “But we will work it out and try to get rolling again.”
Simon has led the Beavers to five Class AA state football championships, so an optimistic “can-do” attitude is second nature to him. But even Simon admits that the “how-to-do” remains extremely challenging when the ground is figuratively shifting beneath one’s feet from week-to-week. Last year’s uncertainties really didn’t provide many tips for using this kind of uncertainty to one’s advantage. These are tough learning conditions for administrators, players and coaches.
“At my age you would hope that you’ve seen just about every football-related situation you can have. That’s whether you’re trying to move personnel around or get ready for the opposing team ... dealing with weaknesses and strengths and all that. But this is unknown territory,” said Simon.
“I can only roll with the punches and do the best that I can to handle it. I don’t know exactly what the right answer is because I’ve never had reps doing this situation ever in my life. The uncertainty causes some anxiety and I’ve just got to deal with it and learn from it the best I can.”
Elsewhere in the area, particularly on the Virginia side of the line, some football is still being played this week. Barring any late night administrative decisions, Graham is still slated to kick off to Union at Mitchell Stadium at 7 p.m. tonight and Abingdon is still set to kick off with Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday. Elsewhere, Narrows and Giles are still on track to kick off at Steve Ragsdale Field in Pearisburg, Va. on Friday. Tazewell is still trying to find an opponent for Friday (or as soon as possible) and the James Monroe Mavericks — whose 2020 schedule was razed by covid — are still tentatively set to take on Meadow Bridge at Lindside on Friday.
For Mercer County coaches like Simon — who are forbidden even to practice until students return to in-person learning — the challenge will be keeping his kids minds and bodies engaged with football while they are unable to gather as a team.
“That’s going to be up to them because we’re not really allowed to spend time with them except maybe a little bit of virtual. The rest is on them, where they’re going to have to do some work and have a little pride in themselves and work on their own. Running or whatever. They have to do it on their own because we’re not allowed to be with them,” Simon said.
