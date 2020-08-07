BLACKSBURG – The Atlantic Coast Conference released revised schedules for its member schools on Thursday. Virginia Tech and other ACC schools will play 10 conference games in 2020, along with one non-conference foe.
Tech’s ACC home opponents include Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State and Virginia. The Hokies will travel to Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest. The Hokies will open the 2020 campaign at home against NC State on Sept. 12. It will mark the Wolfpack’s first visit to Lane Stadium since the Hokies registered a 28-13 home victory in 2015.
The Hokies will retain their non-conference matchup with Liberty. That will now be played at Lane Stadium on November 7. The Hokies and Flames have met just once before, the first game of the Justin Fuente era at Virginia Tech in 2016, a 36-13 victory for the Hokies.
The Hokies’ slate features the other three ACC teams to register five wins in conference in 2019, including national runner-up Clemson and eight foes who made bowl game appearances.
VT 2020 Schedule
September 12 NC STATE
September 19 VIRGINIA
September 26 Open
October 3 at Duke
October 10 at North Carolina
October 17 BOSTON COLLEGE
October 24 at Wake Forest
October 31 at Louisville
November 7 LIBERTY
November 14 MIAMI
November 21 at Pitt
November 28 Open
December 5 CLEMSON
December 12/19 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC
