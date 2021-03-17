BLUEFIELD — For the first time, Virginia Tech basketball fans will have two teams to root for in the NCAA tournament.
The women’s team (14-9) will compete as a seventh seed at noon on Sunday against Marquette, while the men’s program (15-6) makes its 12th NCAA appearance, this time as a No. 10 seed, playing the Florida Gators at 12:15 p.m. the same day.
Prior to this week, the two sets of Hokies had never before been selected to the college game’s top tournaments in the same season. The last time the VT women competed in the NCAA field was 15 years ago.
In Morgantown, both the women’s and men’s programs were again picked to compete. The 2021 brackets represent the ninth time that both teams have made the NCAA tourneys in the same campaign.
The WVU women (21-6) earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA field after a run that put them in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament. The women take on Lehigh at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Bob Huggins’ men (18-9), owners of a No. 3 seed, take on Morehead State at 9:50 p.m. Friday night. The Mountaineers men’s team earned its 30th entry into the NCAA field, while Huggins will be coaching in his 15th NCAA tournament.
National media will likely focus on the men’s teams during March madness, but the storylines for the women’s teams are fascinating as well.
The Virginia Tech women won six straight games in a late-season stretch starting Jan. 28 in Blacksburg. Coach Kenny Brooks’ 100th victory as Hokies head coach came in a 72-64 win over Miami in the ACC tournament on Mar. 4.
Virginia Tech then fell to North Carolina State, ranked third in the AP women’s poll, the next evening. The Wolfpack went on to win the ACC tourney title.
Brooks said about achieving the NCAA tournament bid, “Being able to go being at the highest level, just the buzz surrounding it, the professionalism that goes into the tournament, it’s a feeling that you’ll never forget.”
“The hard work and the legacy that is a part of going to the NCAA Tournament will always follow these young ladies and that in itself is going to be something that we are always going to be proud of,” he said.
Elizabeth Kitley and Aisha Sheppard, the second- and third-ranked scorers in the ACC, represented the Hokies on the first team all-conference list released earlier this month.
Sheppard broke her own school single-season record with 85 three-point goals in 2020-21. Kitley, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, recorded 13 double-doubles in the current campaign and is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, honoring the top collegiate center in women’s basketball.
Brooks said, “Both of those young ladies are very near and dear to my heart,” Brooks said. “They are special to me, but also special to this program.”
Point guard Georgia Anmoore averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 assists per game and was named to the ACC all-freshman team.
“I knew from the very first day she practiced with us she was going to be a star,” Brooks said. “She’s fast, she’s strong, she shoots the basketball (and) has a high basketball IQ.”
The WVU women’s team will be competing in its 13th NCAA tournament. Mike Carey has been their head coach for 11 of those trips, and has 431 career victories on his record.
The Mountaineers placed senior Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore Esmery Martinez on the All-Big 12 first team. Making honorable mention were two teammates, Kirsten Deans and Kari Niblack.
Gondrezick was a unanimous choice for first team after a season in which she scored 461 points and led WVU in assists with 109. Martinez ranks fifth nationally among NCAA Division I rebounders with 283 boards, and averages 13.9 points per game.
Carey said about his 2020-21 group, “These girls have worked hard all year and have showed a lot of heart the whole year. We’re excited to get to the NCAAs and see what we can do.”
He said in an internet press conference on Tuesday that he was proud of his team’s ability to follow safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We stayed safe throughout the year,” he said. “We had nobody sitting out because of Covid. And we didn’t have to take a break in the season, and all of that.”
The veteran coach said about competing in a postseason event, “When you get in tournament play, you’ve got to score points, because teams can score. … Everybody needs to touch the ball, and stay spaced. … And our defense needs to create some offense.”
