BLUEFIELD, Va. — Virginia High’s Dante Worley was named Southwest Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year while Bearcats head coach Julius Gallishaw was named Coach of the Year in recent district coaches balloting.
The VHS pair also collected the respective top player and coaching honors in Region 2D boys balloting.
Joining Worley on the All-SWD first team was teammate Aquemini Martin. Marion’s Parker Wolfe and Jack Ford earne first team status, as did Graham’s Markelle Ray and Blake Graham.
Others on the first team roster included Richlands’ Colton Mullins, and Tazewell’s Johan Willis.
Graham’s Ray and Richlands’ Mullins were both All-Region 2D first team picks.
Graham’s Graham, Tazewell’s Willis and Marion’s Wolfe and Ford won Region 2D second team accolades.
All SWD second team selections included Virginia High’s Ethan Carpenter, Graham’s Cole Sexton and Jamel Floyd, Tazewell’s Carter Creasy and Gavin duty, Richlands’ Lane Reynolds and Marion’s Reid Osborne and JB Carroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.