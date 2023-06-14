BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High senior forward Patrick Poku and Bearcats head coach Kevin Wright were named Southwest District Boys Soccer Player of the Year and Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, respectively, in recent coaches balloting.
Poku is joined on the All-SWD first team roster by teammates Price Poku, Owen Dean, Bailey Owens, Parker Carroll and Trent Jackson.
Graham players earning first team status include Dennis Thomas, Jacob White, Aidan Bowers and Blake Graham. Marion first-team selections include Isaac Roberson, Parker Wolfe, Josue Montoya, Matthew Pruitt, Parker Henson and Maddox Blevins.
All-SWD second team selections include Tazewell’s Tyler Wimmer, Marion’s Garett Dimit, Richlands’ Wynnter Boyd, Virginia High’s Colee Fils-Amie, Marion’s Aiden Keheley, Tazewell’s Zephyr Dugout, Richlands’ Craegan Ashby, Virginia High’s Gage Coleman, Marion’s Wyatt Hall, Graham’s Cam Thomas and Braden Watkins, Richlands’ Micah Bailey and Virginia High’s Jasper Cheers, Stevens Gamble, Aquemini Martin, and Elijah Jackson.
