BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High’s Adie Ratcliffe was named Southwest District Volleyball Player of the Year in recent coaches’ balloting.
Marion’s Gabby Whitt was named SWD Defensive Specialist of the Year and Virginia High’s Aiden James was named Libero of the Year.
Graham’s Sarah Jacobs and Tazewell’s Anna Smith were the only Tazewell County players to earn All-SWD first team status.
Richlands’ Alyssa Lee received special second team recognition as a defensive specialist and Tazewell’s Taryn Stiltner was recognized as second team libero.
Other Tazewell County players to earn second team recognition included Graham’s Elle Gunter and Lily Gray, Richlands’ Ellie Butcher, Chloe Perkins and Jillian Shreve and Tazewell’s Payton Harvey, Reagan Harvey and Sam Cline.
Virginia High and Marion had four first-team selections apiece as well as two second team selections apiece.
