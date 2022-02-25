WISE, Va. — Dante Worley scored 17 points and Virginia High ended Graham’s season in a 63-61 overtime victory in the Region 2D boys semifinals at the Prior Center at Virginia-Wise, on Friday night.
Ajaani Delaney and Davarion Mozell added 16 points apiece for the Bearcats (19-8), who’ll advance to Saturday’s finals versus Union.
David Graves scored 32 points in a heroic effort to keep the G-Men in the game. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored 14 points for Graham (15-8).
MARION (15-6)
Keheley 0, Williams 17, Wolfe 2, Langston 5, Osborne 0, Ford 7, Dimit 1, Jones 0, Roberts 0, Sayers 2, Johnson 4.
UNION (21-5)
Jenkins 21, Bunch 19, Jordan 10, Bartee 4, Honeycutt 0, Wharton 0, Mitchell 0, Anderson 10, Gilliam 0, Clark 2, Cochran 0.
Marion..............2 12 9 15 — 38
Union..............14 14 18 20 — 66
3-point goals — Marion 2 (Williams, Ford), Union 2 (Anderson 2).
James Monroe 100
River View 38
LINDSIDE — Shad Sauvage hit six 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 26 points and the top-ranked James Monroe boys basketball team rolled to a 100-38 win over visiting River View on Friday night.
Eli Allen scored 17 points for James Monroe (20-1) while Collin Fox contributed 11 points. Josh Burks scored nine and Haiden Huffman and Cameron Thomas added eight points apiece.
Daniel Dobbs added 11 points.
Mount View 67, Independence 49
COAL CITY — Justin Haggerty scored 18 points and the Golden Knights ended their regular season with a road win over the Patriots.
Tony Bailey added 12 points for Mount View (11-6) and Malaki Bishop chipped in nine.
Mount View begins sectional play Tuesday at home versus Greater Beckley Christian.
Boys Class AA, Region III, Section 1
Wyoming East 55 Summers County 21
NEW RICHMOND — Tanner Whitten scored 22 points and the Warriors held off the Bobcats in a Class AA, Region III, Section 1 tournament game.
Jacob Howard scored 11 for Wyoming East, which travels to Bluefield for a sectional showdown with the top-seeded Beavers at Brushfork Armory on Tuesday.
WVCEA Boys Tournament
MCA 68, Pipestem 49
SUMMERSVILLE — Sam Boothe scored 20 points to lead the Mercer Christian Academy boys in a WVCEA boys tournament semifinal win over the Panthers.
Boothe also distributed five assists for the Cavaliers (24-9), who will face Victory Baptist in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. boys championship game.
Tanner Keathley added 16 points, Briar Lucas had 12 points and 12 rebounds and MJ Patton chipped in 11.
Tyler Pack had 18 points for Pipestem while Luke Rutherford added 14 points.
Girls Varsity
WVCEA Girls Tournament
MCA 53
Victory Baptist 31
SUMMERSVILLE — Bailee Martin scored 22 points to lead the MCA girls in a WVCEA semifinal victory over the Saints.
Kayley Trump scored 11 points for the Lady Cavaliers (17-7). Kirsten Trump added eight.
Molly Ward scored nine points to lead Victory.
The MCA girls will face Morgantown Christian Academy in today’s 5 p.m. title game.
Middle School Boys
MCA 30, Morgantown 26
SUMMERSVILLE — Eli Patton scored 20 points to pace the MCA Middle School boys in a victory over Morgantown Christian in the WVCEA Boys Middle School tournament.
MCA plays Victory Baptist in the tournament championship game at 12:30 p.m.
