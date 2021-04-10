Virginia Prep Football
By the Associated Press
Plus-One Games
Auburn 63, Bath County 14
Bassett 24, Floyd County 13
Chilhowie 21, Northwood 14
Giles 30, Fort Chiswell 6
Grundy 34, Eastside 19
Magna Vista 23, Northside 20
Millbrook 36, Fauquier 29
Potomac Falls 17, Heritage (Leesbg) 6
Rural Retreat 41, Alleghany 12
Sherando 45, Culpeper 21
Spotsylvania 30, Stafford 28
Thomas Walker 30, Hurley 16
Warren County 35, Rock Ridge 16
Westfield 45, Falls Church 7
William Byrd 39, Wilson Memorial 12
VHSL Regional Semifinals
Region 6B
Massaponax 56, Battlefield 15
Patriot 13, Gar-Field 7
Region 6C
James Robinson 58, Lake Braddock 35
South County 47, West Springfield 24
Region 6D
Chantilly 7, South Lakes 0
James Madison 28, Wakefield 7
Region 5B
Manchester 49, Hermitage 28
Region 5C
Briar Woods 26, Woodgrove 8
Stone Bridge 74, Freedom (W) 6
Region 5D
Mountain View 14, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 7
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 21
Region 4B
King George 31, Louisa 15
Region 4C
Broad Run 53, Kettle Run 28
Tuscarora 56, John Handley 0
Region 4D
Salem 24, Amherst County 7
Region 3B
Goochland 21, Brentsville 0
Independence 49, Skyline 25
Region 3C
Heritage-Lynchburg 48, Rockbridge County 10
Liberty Christian 42, Brookville 14
Region 3D
Abingdon 42, Carroll County 0
Region 2A
Amelia County def. King William, forfeit
Poquoson 16, Nottoway 12
Region 2B
Strasburg 17, Page County 0
Stuarts Draft 45, Buffalo Gap 20
Region 2C
Appomattox 41, Radford 12
Glenvar 23, Dan River 21
Region 2D
Central - Wise 39, Tazewell 20
Region 1B
Central of Lunenburg 62, William Campbell 32
Riverheads 58, Altavista 13
Region 1C
Galax 41, George Wythe-Wytheville 21
Narrows 28, Parry McCluer 8
Region 1D
Holston 46, Castlewood 7
J.I. Burton 24, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20
