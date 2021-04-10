High School Football...

Virginia High School Football Scores

Virginia Prep Football

 By the Associated Press

Plus-One Games

Auburn 63, Bath County 14

Bassett 24, Floyd County 13

Chilhowie 21, Northwood 14

Giles 30, Fort Chiswell 6

Grundy 34, Eastside 19

Magna Vista 23, Northside 20

Millbrook 36, Fauquier 29

Potomac Falls 17, Heritage (Leesbg) 6

Rural Retreat 41, Alleghany 12

Sherando 45, Culpeper 21

Spotsylvania 30, Stafford 28

Thomas Walker 30, Hurley 16

Warren County 35, Rock Ridge 16

Westfield 45, Falls Church 7

William Byrd 39, Wilson Memorial 12

VHSL Regional Semifinals

 Region 6B

Massaponax 56, Battlefield 15

Patriot 13, Gar-Field 7

Region 6C

James Robinson 58, Lake Braddock 35

South County 47, West Springfield 24

Region 6D

Chantilly 7, South Lakes 0

James Madison 28, Wakefield 7

 Region 5B

Manchester 49, Hermitage 28

Region 5C

Briar Woods 26, Woodgrove 8

Stone Bridge 74, Freedom (W) 6

Region 5D

Mountain View 14, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 7

William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 21

Region 4B

King George 31, Louisa 15

Region 4C

Broad Run 53, Kettle Run 28

Tuscarora 56, John Handley 0

Region 4D

Salem 24, Amherst County 7

 Region 3B

Goochland 21, Brentsville 0

Independence 49, Skyline 25

Region 3C

Heritage-Lynchburg 48, Rockbridge County 10

Liberty Christian 42, Brookville 14

Region 3D

Abingdon 42, Carroll County 0

Region 2A

Amelia County def. King William, forfeit

Poquoson 16, Nottoway 12

Region 2B

Strasburg 17, Page County 0

Stuarts Draft 45, Buffalo Gap 20

Region 2C

Appomattox 41, Radford 12

Glenvar 23, Dan River 21

Region 2D

Central - Wise 39, Tazewell 20

Region 1B

Central of Lunenburg 62, William Campbell 32

Riverheads 58, Altavista 13

Region 1C

Galax 41, George Wythe-Wytheville 21

Narrows 28, Parry McCluer 8

Region 1D

Holston 46, Castlewood 7

J.I. Burton 24, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20

