Virginia High School Football Scores...

Virginia Prep Football Scores
Abingdon 35, Gate City 28
Alleghany 54, Bath County 14
Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0
Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0
Auburn 56, Craig County 6
Avalon, Md. 38, Benedictine 13
Blue Ridge School 45, Hargrave Military 13
Briar Woods 29, Dominion 21
Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13
Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0
C.D. Hylton 34, West Potomac 33
Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20
Castlewood 26, Honaker 24
Centreville 42, Washington-Lee 0
Chantilly 41, Langley 7
Chatham 50, Randolph-Henry 26
Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24
Christiansburg 28, Giles 13
Culpeper 30, Monticello 6
Deep Run 21, Atlee 7
Douglas Freeman 21, James River-Midlothian 13
Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7
Fairfax 28, Wakefield 7
Falls Church 53, Park View-Sterling 21
Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0
Flint Hill School 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 6
Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12
Forest Park 27, Annandale 21
Freedom (South Riding) 54, Independence 20
Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Riverbend 0
Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
GW-Danville 55, Amherst County 29
Galax 51, Martinsville 25
George Marshall 23, McLean 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 14
Graham 45, Tazewell 0
Gretna 62, Tunstall 20
Grundy 20, River View, W.Va. 18
Hancock, Md. 30, Massanutten Military 16
Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13
Henrico 20, Hermitage 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 14, Kettle Run 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20
Hidden Valley 22, William Byrd 7
Holston 43, Twin Springs 6
Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6
James River-Buchanan 20, Madison County 8
Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14
John Battle 12, Virginia High 7
King George 34, Stafford 21
Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 12
Liberty-Bealeton 40, Courtland 35
Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20
Lord Botetourt 23, Blacksburg 7
Loudoun County 27, Millbrook 18
Loudoun Valley 28, Riverside 7
Louisa 38, Chancellor 13
Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21
Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6
Maret, D.C. 43, Manassas Park 14
Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30
Matoaca 9, Powhatan 6
Mills Godwin 30, Lee-Davis 6
Monacan 27, Hanover 0
Mount Vernon 38, Colgan 8
Mountain View 37, Patriot 6
Narrows 37, Northwood 0
North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0
North Stafford 55, Orange County 20
Northside 37, Cave Spring 13
Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7
Page County 46, Nelson County 14
Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Eastside 22
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Brookville 21
Potomac 21, Osbourn 13
Potomac School 14, St. John Paul the Great 2
Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6
R.E. Lee-Staunton 20, Covington 7
Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 32
Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21
Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6
Salem 27, Franklin County 21
Sherando 41, Jefferson, W.Va. 7
Skyline 32, Broadway 7
South County 48, Hayfield 20
South Lakes 43, Oakton 7
Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13
Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27
Stone Bridge 33, James Madison 19
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Gar-Field 7
Strasburg 35, George Mason 20
Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0
T.C. Williams 29, James Robinson 26
TJ-Alexandria 7, Lee-Springfield 6
Thomas Dale 28, Lloyd Bird 0
Trinity Episcopal 30, Collegiate-Richmond 20
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26
Tuscarora 40, Potomac Falls 12
Union 26, Richlands 3
Westfield 37, John Champe 14
William Campbell 34, Central of Lunenburg 20
William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26
Woodgrove 46, Rock Ridge 6
Woodstock Central 55, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 8
Yorktown 40, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bluestone vs. Park View-South Hill, ccd.
Goochland vs. Fork Union Prep, ccd.
Hickory vs. Currituck County, N.C., ccd.
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. vs. Norfolk Academy, ccd.
Southampton Academy vs. Banner Christian, ppd.
