EAST RIVER — The early days of the soccer season have been like a roller coaster for the Graham G-Girls.
Graham took its first loss, 3-0, on Tuesday evening at East River Soccer Complex after the Virginia High Bearcats squeezed in all their scoring in a 13-minute span of the first half.
Following a 9-1 debut victory last week over Lebanon, the G-Girls (1-1) had their next game postponed by a quarantine imposed on Marion.
“We’re learning our strengths, our weaknesses,” said new Graham head coach Brittany Gaines. “We’re just building a unity, a team culture that’s about working hard.”
Meanwhile, the Bearcats (3-0) demonstrated more team speed and elusiveness during the first half, particularly in a flurry starting in the 17th minute.
Talented junior Maria Wilson got a lucky bounce of a ricochet and scored the first goal. Less than nine minutes later, Wilson dribbled the ball toward the 18-yard box, slipping through the G-Girls defense, then accelerated and launched a ball into the upper right corner of the net.
The final goal came with about 10 minutes before halftime, on a crossing shot by Adie Ratcliffe.
Virginia High head coach Justin Hayden said, “I think we were just quicker, up top, maybe than they were in the back.”
He said his team has “a lot of speed (up top), and a lot of returning players who’re playing some really good soccer. … I’m really proud of how they’ve come together.”
The Graham defense bent but did not break in the second half, with strong, hustling play by G-Girls seniors Ashley Cline and Cianna Carter— the latter of whom is slated to sign to play soccer for Bluefield College today — in concert with goalkeeper Peyton Terry.
Gaines said the difference in the second half was the girls being “more pro-active instead of reactive.”
Gaines said about her four seniors on this year’s squad, “They may not all wear a captain’s band, but they’re all leaders, and thankfully they’re all over our field. They run the show when it comes game time … .”
“Graham is always super-strong,” Hayden said. Senior Macy McBride, a star of Graham’s season premiere, drew a lot of the Bearcats’ attention. “She’s a heck of a player,” Hayden said.
Graham’s next match is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at intra-county rival Tazewell.
