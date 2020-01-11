BLUEFIELD, Va. — The full-court press from the Virginia High girls basketball team kept Graham out of rhythm by forcing 28 turnovers Friday night in a Southwest District game at Graham Middle School.
The Lady Bearcats turned those turnovers into easy baskets to win 50-15.
Post player Madison Worley dominated the glass and led Virginia High with 19 points.
“Madison Worley for them did a real good job on the boards and their guards truly crashed the boards hard,” Graham head coach Jessica Gunter said.
The Lady Bearcats turned the ball over 11 times but exploded in the third quarter with 21 points to put the game out of reach.
Graham has struggled scoring the ball this season and no player had more than four points Friday night.
“I was pleased with our effort and defense. We struggle offensively and that’s going to be something we battle all season,” Gunter said.
Julia Day and Kelsey Wheeler each scored four points with single buckets from Shayla Short, Kassidy Austin and Savanna Howery.
The toughest job on the defensive end for the G-Girls went to Day who had to guard Concord commit Ale Sydnor.
“Julia Day is a Warrior. Plain and simple, she’s a Warrior,” Gunter said. “She will do anything I ask of her. She gives this team energy on a daily basis and that’s just what everybody wants, players like that on their team.”
The point guard only scored three field goals and eight points.
In the second quarter the G-Girls only turned the ball over six times shooting signs of life that resulted in a Wheeler three-pointer.
That did not carry over into the third quarter where Graham had 12 turnovers while being sped up to the pace Virginia High wanted to play at.
The G-Girls are still searching for their first win of the season in a rebuilding year with only three seniors and one junior due to injuries and player transfers.
“We didn’t anticipate being in this position but we are so we’re rebuilding this season. It’s just brick by brick and that’s unfortunately where we are,” Gunter said.
At Graham Middle School
Virginia (7-5)
Aly Wright 1 0-0 2, Maria Wilson 3 1-2 10, Adie Ratcliffe 1 0-0 2, Ale Sydnor 3 2-4 8, Dianna Spence 1 0-4 3, Madison Campbell 3 0-2 6, Madison Worley 6 7-8 19, Team 17 10-20 50.
Graham (0-10)
Stella Gunter 0 1-4 1, Savanna Bowery 1 0-0 2, Julia Day 2 0-0 4, Kelsey Wheeler 1 1-2 4, Amilyon Wheeler 0 0-2 0, Kassidy Austin 1 0-2 2, Shayla Short 1 0-0 2, Team 6 2-10 15.
Virginia High …. 11 12 21 6 — 50
Graham… 4 4 5 2 — 15
3-point goals — VH 2 (Wilson 1, Dianna Spence 1); G 1 (Wheeler). Total fouls — VH 12, G 18. Fouled out — none.
