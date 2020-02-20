District tournament time...

Graham's Logan Simmons goes up for a shot against Lebanon during Wednesday night's Southwest District semifinals at Graham Middle School.

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

Virginia District Tournaments

 BOYS

Southwest District Tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Lebanon 46, Marion 43

Virginia High 61, Tazewell 41

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Semifinals, at Graham Middle

Virginia High 52, Richlands 39

Graham 60, Lebanon 28

Friday, Feb. 21

Finals, at Graham Middle

Consolation - Richlands vs. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Championship - Graham vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.

 

Mountain 7 District Tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

Central-Wise 77, John Battle 25

Union 67, Ridgeview 41

Abingdon 58, Lee High  41

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Semifinals, at Gate City Middle

Gate City 79. Abingdon 66

Central-Wise 54, Union 53

Friday, Feb. 21

Finals, at Gate City Middle

Consolation - Union vs. Abingdon, 5:30 p.m.

Championship - Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

  

Black Diamond District Tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

First Round, at Hurley Elem./Middle

Honaker 50, Council 31

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Semifinals, at Hurley Elem./Middle

Grundy 64, Honaker 45

Hurley 32, Twin Valley 27

Friday, Feb. 21

Finals, at Hurley Elem./Middle

Consolation - Semifinal losers, 5:30 p.m.

Championship - Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

  Mountain Empire District Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 15

First Round

George Wythe 57 Grayson County 34

Bland 65 Galax 50

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Semifinals, at George Wythe H.S.

Auburn 76, George Wythe 73

Fort Chiswell 65, Bland 38

Friday, Feb. 21

Championship, at George Wythe H.S.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Ft. Chiswell

 

Pioneer District Tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

First Round

Eastern Montgomery 79, Bath County 43

Narrows 99, Highland 33

Covington 66, Craig County 42

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Parry McCluer 58, Eastern Montgomery 24

Narrows 85, Covington 79, OT

Thursday, Feb. 20

Finals, at higher seed

Semifinal winners  

GIRLS

Southwest District Tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

First Round, at higher seed

Richlands 49, Graham 45.

Virginia High 60, Tazewell 46

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Semifinals, at Lebanon High School

Marion 62, Virginia High 49

Lebanon 58, Richlands 31

Friday, Feb. 21

Finals, at Lebanon High School

Consolation - Semifinal losers

Championship - Marion vs. Lebanon

 

Black Diamond District Tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

First Round, at Hurley Elem./Middle

No. 4 Council vs. No. 5 Hurley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Semifinals, at Hurley Elem./Middle

Honaker 63, Council 38

Grundy 50,  No. 3 Twin Valley 38

Friday, Feb. 21

Finals, at Hurley Elem./Middle

Consolation - Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship - Honaker vs. Grundy, 7 p.m.

 Pioneer District Tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

First Round

Narrows 55, Bath County 30

Covington 59, Highlands 17

Parry McCluer 44, Craig County 34

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Eastern Montgomery 48, Narrows 42

Covington 45, Parry McCluer 37

Thursday, Feb. 20

Finals, Covington at Eastern Montgomery

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

