Virginia District Tournaments
BOYS
Southwest District Tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Lebanon 46, Marion 43
Virginia High 61, Tazewell 41
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Semifinals, at Graham Middle
Virginia High 52, Richlands 39
Graham 60, Lebanon 28
Friday, Feb. 21
Finals, at Graham Middle
Consolation - Richlands vs. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Championship - Graham vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain 7 District Tournament
Monday, Feb. 17
Central-Wise 77, John Battle 25
Union 67, Ridgeview 41
Abingdon 58, Lee High 41
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Semifinals, at Gate City Middle
Gate City 79. Abingdon 66
Central-Wise 54, Union 53
Friday, Feb. 21
Finals, at Gate City Middle
Consolation - Union vs. Abingdon, 5:30 p.m.
Championship - Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Black Diamond District Tournament
Monday, Feb. 17
First Round, at Hurley Elem./Middle
Honaker 50, Council 31
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Semifinals, at Hurley Elem./Middle
Grundy 64, Honaker 45
Hurley 32, Twin Valley 27
Friday, Feb. 21
Finals, at Hurley Elem./Middle
Consolation - Semifinal losers, 5:30 p.m.
Championship - Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
Mountain Empire District Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 15
First Round
George Wythe 57 Grayson County 34
Bland 65 Galax 50
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Semifinals, at George Wythe H.S.
Auburn 76, George Wythe 73
Fort Chiswell 65, Bland 38
Friday, Feb. 21
Championship, at George Wythe H.S.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Ft. Chiswell
Pioneer District Tournament
Monday, Feb. 17
First Round
Eastern Montgomery 79, Bath County 43
Narrows 99, Highland 33
Covington 66, Craig County 42
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Parry McCluer 58, Eastern Montgomery 24
Narrows 85, Covington 79, OT
Thursday, Feb. 20
Finals, at higher seed
Semifinal winners
GIRLS
Southwest District Tournament
Monday, Feb. 17
First Round, at higher seed
Richlands 49, Graham 45.
Virginia High 60, Tazewell 46
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Semifinals, at Lebanon High School
Marion 62, Virginia High 49
Lebanon 58, Richlands 31
Friday, Feb. 21
Finals, at Lebanon High School
Consolation - Semifinal losers
Championship - Marion vs. Lebanon
Black Diamond District Tournament
Monday, Feb. 17
First Round, at Hurley Elem./Middle
No. 4 Council vs. No. 5 Hurley, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Semifinals, at Hurley Elem./Middle
Honaker 63, Council 38
Grundy 50, No. 3 Twin Valley 38
Friday, Feb. 21
Finals, at Hurley Elem./Middle
Consolation - Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship - Honaker vs. Grundy, 7 p.m.
Pioneer District Tournament
Monday, Feb. 17
First Round
Narrows 55, Bath County 30
Covington 59, Highlands 17
Parry McCluer 44, Craig County 34
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Eastern Montgomery 48, Narrows 42
Covington 45, Parry McCluer 37
Thursday, Feb. 20
Finals, Covington at Eastern Montgomery
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
