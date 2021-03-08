ATHENS — Concord University is shutting down athletic activity this week after an increase in COVID cases among its student athletes.
Organized practices and games across all sports have been postponed for at least one week.
That includes postponing this Thursday night’s season-opening football game against the University of Charleston. Other events immediately impacted included Wednesday’s softball doubleheader with Salem and Thursday’s baseball game with Bluefield State.
Concord University Athletic Director, Kevin Garrett, was informed a handful of student athletes violated safety protocols by attending a large gathering where mandates requiring masks and social distancing were not followed. Those students were disciplined for their actions.
Currently, there are 21 positive COVID cases with 170 student-athletes in quarantine because of contact tracing.
“I am incredibly disappointed in the few student athletes who violated the rules,” said Athletic Director Kevin Garrett. “Because of their actions, their teammates and others are now in quarantine and are not permitted to practice or play. The majority of the athletes negatively impacted by this had nothing to do with the safety violations.”
In an overabundance of precaution, the University is testing all student athletes again on Thursday and Friday. University officials will then evaluate and determine if athletic activity will continue next week.
“The coaches have spent an incredible amount of time and energy into making sure our student athletes have the opportunity to practice and compete during this pandemic.
“My heart breaks for those student athletes who are indirectly being affected,” said Garrett.
President Kendra Boggess added that suspending athletics, though difficult, is a safety measure for the entire campus and community.
“We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our students, faculty and staff safe, particularly while they are on campus,” said Boggess.
