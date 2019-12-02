High School Football Playoffs
West Virginia Playoffs
WVSSAC Super Six
at Wheeling Island Stadium, Wheeling
Friday, December 6
2019
Class AA State Championship Game
Bluefield (12-1) vs. Bridgeport (12-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Class A State Championship Game
Wheeling Central (9-4) vs. Doddridge County (13-0), TBA
Class AAA State Championship Game
Cabell Midland (13-0) vs. Martinsburg (13-0), TBA
Virginia High School League
State Semifinal Football Games
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Class 1
at Riverheads High School
Essex (12-1) vs. Riverheads, 1:30 p.m.
at Emory & Henry College
Galax (11-1) vs. Patrick Henry-GS (13-0)
Class 2
at Stuarts Draft High School
Thomas Jefferson (11-2) vs Stuarts Draft (12-1)
at Appomattox High School
Graham (11-2) vs. Appomattox (11-2)
Class 3
at Merner Field, Hopewell
Goochland (12-1) vs. Hopewell (12-0)
at Lord Botetourt High School
Heritage-Lynchburg (11-1) vs. Lord Botetourt (13-0)
Class 4
at Lake Taylor High School
Patrick Henry-Ash (10-3) at Lake Taylor (11-2)
at Salem Stadium
Dulles-Tuscarora (12-1) at Salem (12-1)
