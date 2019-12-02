Booker...

Graham’s Tre Booker (6) scrambles off for first down yardage during Saturday’s VHSL Region 2D championship game at Mitchell Stadium.

 Staff photo by Eric Dinovo

High School Football Playoffs

West Virginia Playoffs

WVSSAC Super Six

at Wheeling Island Stadium, Wheeling

Friday, December 6

2019

Class AA State Championship Game

Bluefield (12-1) vs. Bridgeport (12-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Class A State Championship Game

Wheeling Central (9-4) vs. Doddridge County (13-0), TBA

Class AAA State Championship Game

Cabell Midland (13-0) vs. Martinsburg (13-0), TBA

Virginia High School League

State Semifinal Football Games

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Class 1

at Riverheads High School

Essex (12-1) vs. Riverheads, 1:30 p.m.

at Emory & Henry College

Galax (11-1) vs. Patrick Henry-GS (13-0) 

Class 2

at Stuarts Draft High School

Thomas Jefferson (11-2) vs Stuarts Draft (12-1)

at Appomattox High School

Graham (11-2) vs. Appomattox (11-2)

Class 3

at Merner Field, Hopewell

Goochland (12-1) vs. Hopewell (12-0)

at Lord Botetourt High School

Heritage-Lynchburg (11-1) vs. Lord Botetourt (13-0)

Class 4

at Lake Taylor High School

Patrick Henry-Ash (10-3) at Lake Taylor (11-2)

at Salem Stadium

Dulles-Tuscarora (12-1) at Salem (12-1)

Tags

Recommended for you