CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Soccer has been re-classified as a high contact risk sport, which changes one of the models that the Virginia High School League is considering for playing high school sports.
The re-classification was done by the NCAA in its “Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition” manual and soccer is now in the same group as basketball, field hockey, football, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling.
“This update changes the concept of Model 2 drastically. One of the pros for Model 2 was the fact that it offered the opportunity to get more student-athletes back on the field this fall,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. Haun.
“This Model would leave spring athletes very vulnerable and lacrosse and soccer with the loss of two seasons.”
The second model would switch the fall and spring season with low and moderate contact risk sports of track and field, tennis, baseball and softball taking place. Soccer was also on that list but now that it is a high risk it won’t be.
The other model of the model that is getting serious consideration is delaying all fall sports and having a condensed schedule with winter sports from December 14 to February 20, fall sports February 15 to May 1 and spring sports from April 12 to June 26.
“Our only objective is to provide as many opportunities to get our student-athletes on the field and courts. We will continue to review the classifications for these sports with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee of leading health experts and with our Executive Committee to provide a healthy and safe environment for those participating in athletics,” Haun said.
