CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — High school basketball state finals in Virginia for five of the six classifications were canceled Thursday nigh due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Virginia High School League initially announced Thursday morning that the games on Friday would be played with attendance limited to direct family members. The VHSL then announced that the Class 3, 4, 5 and 6 finals would be canceled but the Thursday games would be played.
After 3 p.m. Thursday the VHSL decided to cancel the Class 1 finals which were scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The cancellations were done after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We felt with Governor Northam declaring a state of emergency, we felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight. It’s in the best public interest to cancel the Class 1 and boys and girls finals,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. Haun said.
The teams in the finals that were canceled will be declared co-champions.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans,” Haun said.
In Class 1 Honaker and Surry County will share the girls title with Auburn and Mathews co-champions on the boys side.
The two state championship games that were played were the Class 2 games. Gate City beat Luray 64-54 in the Class 2 girls championship game.
In the Class 2 boys championship game John Marshall beat Gate City 75-57.
Spotswood and Lord Botetourt are co-champions for the Class 3 girls and Lakeland and Cave Spring share the boys title.
The Class 4 girls title is shared by Hampton and Monacan while Princess Anne and Highland Springs share the Class 5 title. James Madison and Thomas Edison are co-champions in Class 6.
On the boys side King’s Fork and Woodrow Wilson share the Class 4 title and Green Run and Nervier are the Class 5 co-champions. South County and Centreville share the Class 6 crown.
