CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A ‘Let Them Play’ rally held at the state capitol in Richmond by a collection of high school football supporters on Monday may or may not result in the Virginia High School League reversing course and scheduling fall football.
But the event apparently got the VHSL’s attention.
“We fully understand and support the passion of high school sports from our school communities, parents and students. From day one, we have been committed to getting our students participating in activities safely and responsibly,” read the VHSL’s official statement on Monday regarding the rally.
“There has been a tremendous amount of input and cooperation from principals, superintendents, activity directors, coaches and members of various communities,” the statement continued.
“The VHSL and its member schools have worked tirelessly over the past several months to create a plan for our students to participate in VHSL-sponsored athletics and activities,” the statement read.
The statement alluded to an upcoming meeting of the VHSL Executive Committee on Thursday, during which time the league’s “Championships+1” schedule will be approved and adopted. The plan will begin winter sports in late December, inaugurate fall sports practices (including football) in February and begin spring sports seasons in the late spring and conclude competition well into June. Under the plan, all seasons will be condensed, but will include state championships.
Monday’s “Let Them Play” rally at Capitol Square — which drew roughly 50 players, parents and coaches — was organized by Leesburg, Va. resident Holly Wiles, whose son, Billy Wiles, is a senior quarterback at Stone Bridge High School. He committed to Tulane University in April.
Holly Wiles’ stated objective prior to the rally was to emulate the successful efforts of high school parents in Michigan and Delaware to restore fall football seasons that had been canceled. Wiles’ efforts also resulted in an online petition [at Change.org] that had 4,186 signatures as of early Monday evening.
Some Virginia critics of the closure of all fall sports have claimed that shifting fall sports to the second semester will put the Commonwealth’s fall athletes at a disadvantage when it comes to opportunities for college recruitment and scholarship offers.
The disadvantage is believed to be particularly severe for NCAA Division I high school football prospects — although this remains to be seen, given the seasonal schism that currently exists in college football at all levels.
Not one Virginia high school football coach in Four Seasons Country has gone on record to complain against the VHSL’s plan for second-semester football. Across the state line, however, some of their West Virginia colleagues have privately admitted their own objections to what second semester football would entail for many programs, coaches and players.
It has been noted that outdoor football practices in February would be a brutal, dismal prospect — particularly so for schools which lack access to artificial turf. The lack of adequate recovery time for injured players between the Spring 2021 season and the expected reboot of a normal season in Fall 2021 has also been cited as problematic.
Given the much greater numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth as compared to West Virginia, it seems doubtful that the VHSL will suddenly reverse course and emulate WVSSAC’s week-to-week fall sports process.
“VHSL staff and Executive Committee will continue to work in cooperation with the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee ... to develop a list of recommended guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities,” the VHSL’s Monday statement concluded.
