CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League’s previous announcement that student-athletes in the Commonwealth will be required to wear masks during competition has evidently been reversed.
On December 10, the league announced that it would require each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics that students and coaches wear masks while participating in sports.
In a Monday press release the VHSL stated that the requirement was founded on the erroneous understandng that Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Requirement to Wear Face Coverings’ would include such a provision.
When Northam’s Executive Order 72 was subsequently issued, however, individuals “exercising or using exercise equipment” would be exempted from the mask requirement. This would ostensibly extend to athletes who would be engaged in strenuous athletic competition.
“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in Monday’s press release.
“We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”
The press release concluded that VHSL is rescinding its “requirement” that face coverings be worn during training and competition and is reissuing its guidance to conform with the intent the Executive Order that face masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required.
Each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its athletics programs as it pertains to face coverings, the press release concluced
