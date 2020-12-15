BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will open its ACC slate Tuesday against No. 24 Clemson at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum at 6:30 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on the ACC network.
The Hokies (4-1) will go up against the Tigers (5-0) to begin ACC play for the second straight season. They will look to retain their perfect record against Clemson in the Mike Young era. Tech, which is 21-16 in the all-time series with Clemson, has won seven of the last eight meetings and is 13-5 in Cassell since 1936.
Young and Clemson’s good friend Brad Brownell have faced each other four times and are split at 2-2 since 2010. Young is 2-7 all-time versus Clemson.
Tech’s four-game winning streak came to a halt last Tuesday in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge, with Penn State running away with it, 75-55. The Hokies came out cold, getting down 17-3 early in the first half and could never quite recover, shooting 37 percent from the field.
Jalen Cone provided quite the spark off the bench in Tech’s last game, a loss to Penn State at home, ripping off eight points and an assist in his first three minutes. He finished the game with 11 points.
After not scoring in double figures for two games, Nahiem Alleyne got back to his ways and poured in 10 points vs. Penn State. Doing so in a variety of ways, the sophomore made three free throws, a triple, a mid-range jumper and a layup.
Clemson, which just entered the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season, is fresh off a Power Five win on a neutral court, defeating Alabama (3-2) by a score of 64-56 in Atlanta thanks to 31 points from its bench and a 15-0 differential in second-chance points.
Brownell who is in his 11th season at Clemson has worked his way up to being the winningest coach in school history, owning 191 victories.
Clemson is paced by preseason All-ACC selection Aamir Simms, who is averaging 11.6 points and four rebounds per game. Teammate Nick Honor ranks seventh in the ACC in steals per game ( 2 spg) and averages 9.8 points per game.
Some of the strengths the Tigers possess are holding opponents to shooting a low percentage from the field, sitting 14th nationally and first in the conference in field-goal percentage on defense at 34.9 percent, and points per game at 51.4 — fourth best in the country.
