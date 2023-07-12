CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League recently released a list of 116 affiliated high schools named to the league’s Spring Sportsmanship Honor Roll. The list included several local high school athletic programs.
The Sportsmanship Honor Roll recognizes schools which made it through a given quarterly season without having received any player or coach ejections. To qualify, the school must also not be under any sportsmanship-related warnings.
Local Virginia high school spring sports athletic programs that were recognized in the recent honor roll included Bland County, Council, Craig County, Giles, Grundy, Honaker, Hurley, Lebanon, Narrows, Richlands and Tazewell.
It is worth noting that most of these area athletic programs also had teams that made above-average forays into postseason competition, thereby elevating the quality of the sportmanship that was achieved by these athletes
