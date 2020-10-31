CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League has released its “Guidelines for Return to Participation” after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made changes which allow the amended season to begin playing in December.
Northam signed the fourth amended Executive Order 67 which included changed to the recreational sports Section 12 that allow the VHSL Championship +1 schedule to be played.
“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” said VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”
The current schedule for high school sports in Virginia begins with winter sports playing a truncated season from December-February while fall sports will take place from February-May. Spring sports will go from April-June.
The modifications outlined in “Guidelines for Return to Participation” are meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment. Recommendations include cleaning and disinfecting; mask protocols; transportation; and how to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.
Attendance at sporting events was not changed from the previously decided standard. It cannot exceed the lesser of 50 percent of the occupancy load or 250 people for indoor events. For games played on a field attendance is limited to 250 people per field.
“Keeping our student athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” said Northam. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports. VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play.”
Teams conducting out-of-season workouts will continue to abide by Phase 3 Guidelines as established by the VHSL and the Virginia Department of Health, regardless of established adjustments allowed for in-season teams to conduct regular season and postseason events.
In basketball the jump ball will be eliminated with the visiting team receiving the opening possession and a coin flip determined who gets the ball first to start an overtime period. The number of players on the bench is to limited and there should be at least a row of bleachers kept empty behind the bench.
Recommendations for football include extending the team box to the 20-yard line on both sides of the field and the ball should be cleaned throughout the contest. One timeout may be extended to two minutes in length and players and coaches should meet on the field during all timeouts.
For baseball players are not permitted to leave the dugout area to congratulate players when scoring or after home runs. Each team will provide sanitized balls for when on defense, at least a dozen, and the number of people in the dugout is dependent on the size of dugout.
In soccer one of the requirements for 2020-21 is that the clock will be stopped at the first ‘natural’ stoppage after the 20 minute mark of each half for the sanitation of hands and game balls plus a water break. Additionally the traditional walls on free kicks cannot take place as players must remain three feet from each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.