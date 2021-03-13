CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Friday a new 10-year exclusive marketing and multimedia rights partnership with Playfly Sports, effective July 1, 2021.
Through this partnership, Playfly will collaborate with the VHSL to promote the VHSL brand and maximize the exposure of their 318 member schools and approximately 194,000 student-athletes.
The Playfly Sports partnership, focusing on creating new value-added opportunities for current and potential corporate partners, is designed to amplify brands seeking to align with the VHSL’s academic and athletic activities, including newly developed robotics and film festival initiatives. Additionally, Playfly will support continued, strategic capital investments to improve all stakeholders’ overall experience, including the fans, students, and corporate community.
“Our partnership with Playfly will allow the VHSL to grow revenue-generating opportunities that support high school athletics and academic activities in Virginia,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun. “The forward-thinking track record of Playfly makes them the right partner to lift the VHSL to the next level. We look forward to working with the Playfly Sports Properties team to grow our corporate community relationships.”
The VHSL is joining Playfly’s portfolio of high school state associations that include California, Washington, Louisiana, Michigan, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and, the first state to adopt this model, Arizona. Playfly’s partners now represent 25% of high schools, and 20% of the students across the United States.
“High school athletics has a profound impact on individuals, schools, and communities,” said President of Playfly Sports Properties, David Johnston. “We look forward to working with the VHSL to extend their reach in the commonwealth of Virginia, enhancing the platform to businesses and corporations that want to align with local educational athletics and activities.”
