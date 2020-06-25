CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The VHSL Executive Committee met in a special session on Thursday, but fall high school sports schedules for 2020 did not emerge from the meeting.
“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future Phases.
“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities,” continued Haun. “I think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”
With the Virginia currently in Phase II and moving to Phase III in the reopening process on July 1, VHSL staff did not bring forth any recommendations for fall athletic schedules. The VHSL Executive Committee voted to hold additional meetings in July and August as more information becomes known.
The Executive Committee approved its fiscal year 2021 budget by a vote of 35-0-0.
