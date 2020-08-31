CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A planned Thursday Executive Committee meeting to approve the “Championships + 1” schedule for the upcoming school year’s athletic and academic activities has been moved to Sept. 17.
The reason for the move, said VHSL officials, is to give the VHSL Executive Committee and staff an additional two weeks to review and discuss feedback from membership before adopting the final schedule.
“We have received a tremendous amount of input from principals, superintendents, activity directors, and coaches since the release of the Championships + 1 schedule,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.
“This type of feedback from membership is critical and essential before approving a final plan. Moving the meeting two weeks later gives the Executive Committee and staff the necessary time to review the invaluable input we have received. From day one, we have been committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities safely and responsibly.”
On Monday, August 24 the Virginia High School League Executive Committee released a rough draft — dubbed “Championships +1” — for regular season and postseason championships for its condensed winter, fall and spring sports seasons that are tentatively slated to begin in December.
At the time, VHSL Executive Director Dr. John “Billy” Haun emphasized that the calendar released is not the league’s final plan, nor was it intended to be.
The proposed rough calendar begins with Season 1: traditional winter sports. Boys and girls basketball are the first out of the blocks, with first practices beginning Dec. 7. The first contests of a 14-game slate would tentatively begin Dec. 21. The regions will start Feb. 8 with the region deadline on Feb. 13. The VHSL semifinals would be held Feb. 16 and the VHSL finals would be played Feb. 20.
Other winter sports — gymnastics, indoor track, sideline cheer, swim and dive and wrestling would hold first practices on Dec. 14 with first contests on Dec. 24. An exception is sideline cheer, which would appear at its first games on Jan. 6.
Competition cheer will be held in Season 2 (Fall Sports), with the first practice on Feb. 4 and the first of three competitions on March 1. The state indoor track and swim/dive meets would be held on Feb 13, the state gymnastics meet would be held Feb. 12-13 and the state wrestling meet will be held Feb. 18-20.
Among the Season 2 sports, the first practices for football are tentatively set for Feb. 4 with the first of six games set for Feb. 22. The region is set to start April 7 with the region deadline at April 17. The VHSL semifinals would be April 24 with the VHSL finals on May 1. Cross Country (six regular season meets), volleyball (12 games), and boys and girls golf (eight regular season events), would begin practice on Feb. 15 and begin competition on March 1. State cheer competition would be April 17. The state cross-country meets would be April 23-24, the state boys golf tournament would be April 19, the state girls golf tournament would be April 26 and the state volleyball tournaments would be April 23-24.
Season 2 (Spring Sports) including boys and girls soccer (10 regular season matches, respectively) , baseball (12 games), softball (12 games), boys and girls tennis (10 matches) and boys and girls track and field (nine meets) will all tentatively begin practice on April 12. All will hold their first contests April 26 with the exception of tennis, which begins competition April 21.
Post-season play for all sports would spill into June, with the state tennis tournaments (June 11-13) and state track and field meets (June 18-19) the first spring sports to wrap it up. State championship games for baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer would be played June 26.
