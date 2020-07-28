BLUEFIELD, Va. — There were no surprises coming out of the Virginia High School League Executive Committee’s Monday meeting in Charlottesville.
Now there’s nothing for Southwest Virginia high school coaches and athletic administrators to do but get ready for the upcoming winter — and hope there aren’t any surprises waiting for them down the road.
In a 34-1 vote, the Executive Committee decided to move forward on the third of three previously proposed models for reopening sports and activities for the 2020-21 school year. The VHSL’s ‘Model 3’ delays all VHSL sports activities until December 14 and adopts an interscholastic plan which leaves all sports in the seasons where they are currently situated, but in a condensed form.
The administrative acrobatics were required to adapt school activities to fit within Virginia’s current statewide regime for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Condensed Interscholastic Plan leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III and/or Phase III guidelines are revised and High Risk Activities are allowed. The plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation and dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID at school,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John “Billy” Haun.
Local schools affected by Monday’s decision include Graham, Tazewell, Richlands, Bland County, Narrows and Giles high schools. Other schools affected in the wider Four Seasons Country area include Grundy, Twin Valley, Council and Hurley.
The Model 2 plan, which had also received serious consideration by some VHSL member schools, would have swapped Virginia’s spring seasons to the fall and fall seasons to the spring. The later reclassification of boys and girls soccer as High Risk Activities pretty much torpedoed most support for Model 2. In Virginia, boys and girls soccer are both played in the spring and would have faced automatic elimination under Virginia’s statewide phase schedule. Virginia high school boys and girls soccer players already lost an entire season when all high school sports were cancelled in Virginia this past March.
“We had a region meeting last week and basically the region favored the third model once soccer came out as a high-risk sport,” said Graham High School Athletic Director Matt Dixon, who said Model 1 wasn’t discussed much because it basically eliminated fall sports for the school year.
“All these things are still tentative, but what Model 3 gives us is hope moving forward. Just two months from now, we’re not going to know what [the pandemic] looks like. We’re hoping it’s better. That’s the optimistic look at it, but we were also hoping the same thing two months ago. So we’ll see what it looks like around mid-October and see what it looks like for the wintertime.”
Under the Model 3 Condensed Interscholastic Plan, Season 1 (traditional winter) will run from Dec. 14 through Feb. 20 with the first contest date set for Dec. 28. The sports will include boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming/diving and wrestling. Traditional fall sports (Season 2) will run from Feb. 15 through May 1 with the first contest date set for March 1. This season includes football, volleyball, cross country, golf, field hockey and cheer. Traditional spring sports (Season 3) will run from April 12 through June 26 with the first contest date set for April 26. This season includes baseball, softball, lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis and track and field.
The VHSL has clearly charted its course for Model 3, but that model is still only roughly framed out. Some of the stated dates aren’t set in stone just yet. It will be a while yet before local high school athletic directors will have all the season schedules sorted out.
“As far as scheduling and things like that, we’re going to have to wait on the Virginia High School League, who’s going to meet in late August. Once they release what the playoff format’s going to look like, what the maximum games are going to look like, what the real starting date is going to look like ... those are tentative starting dates right now. This could change,” Dixon said.
“We’re still going to stick to that model but it could vary by a couple of days. Especially in the wintertime. You’re looking at basketball practice starting December 15 ... well, to get your maximum practices in and try to get practice ready, it kind of runs into Christmas Break a little bit. They may modify a few things here or there,” he said.
Dixon estimated that a lot of scheduling work could be done in late August and early September using existing district slates as the basic template from which to begin work. Depending on how many games are ultimately allowed, additional opponents could be added from there.
“I think football will be the biggest challenge. How many games you get to play versus how many they’re going to allow. It’s very interesting and still kind of a wait-and-see game as far as scheduling,” Dixon said.
At present, the WVSSAC has slated West Virginia High School football to kick off on the week of Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Area games slated for that Friday include Princeton at Bluefield, PikeView at Independence, Mount View at Man and James Monroe at Pendleton County and River View at Montcalm.
If West Virginia kicks off in the fall as planned, there is obviously no hope for rescheduling the Beaver-Graham football game, an opportunity which was believed lost for good when the VHSL announced it’s three models for reopening high school sports in the Commonwealth.
If, however, those plans changed and the WVSSAC chose an alternative season that overlapped with the VHSL’s 2020-21 football seasons — that might yet keep a glimmer of hope alive for a Bluefield-Graham pairing on the gridiron.
“We know what the Virginia High School League is going to do. The WVSSAC looks like it’s moving on ahead right now. But this stuff changes daily so they could come out and change that,” Dixon said.
“Obviously we’d be open to it if the possibility is there. We had two West Virginia schools on the schedule in Princeton and Bluefield and both of them are very good rivals — especially Bluefield. So we’d be open to it if it was possible,” Dixon said.
“There is a very small chance, but it is still obviously too early to tell,” he said.
