CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League has announced that all out of season practices and activities this summer are canceled until further notice.
Although Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has relaxed part of the stay at home order it only applies to businesses and schools remain closed along with in-school facilities which practices would utilize.
Schools had been inquiring to the VHSL about guidelines for out of season practice for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Gov. Northam says that schools can re-open the VHSL and its Executive Committee will work on protocols and guidelines for athletic activities to resume.
Only one of six classifications were able to get their basketball state title games played before they were canceled with teams being awarded co-championships.
Practices for spring sports were already underway at time as some teams were beginning to have scrimmages and the VHSL initially pushed back the date for playing the first games two weeks.
The spring sports season was then canceled with the VHSL leaving open a possibility that something could happen after the academic year but that was ruled out in early May by its Executive Committee.
