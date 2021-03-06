BLUEFIELD, Va. — Virginia High’s Chase Harrington clocked a course-record 19:11 to win the Graham Invitational Cross Country Meet held at Graham Middle School, on Saturday.
Sydney Bonney of Virginia High also set a meet record for the 5k course, winning with a 25:20 in the girls’ meet.
Lauren Pearce of Graham came in fourth in the girls’ meet with a 27:20 and teammate Lydia Hill came in fifth with a 27:26.
Richlands’ Carrie Humprey finished sixth with a 28.22 and Lady Blue Tornado runner Emily Whited came in seventh with a 28.38.
Graham’s Rachel White came in eighth with a 29.31, Richlands’ Morgan McKinley-Dale was ninth with a 35.59 and teammate Jenna Plumley finished 10th a 37.58.
Richlands’ Luke Wess finished third in the boys meet with a 20:15. Graham’s Carter Nipper finished fourth (20.24), John Culbertson of Richlands finished sixth (22.19), Brennan Newberry finishhed seventh (22.42) and Michael Guzy of Graham finished eighth (22.58).
Virginia High won the boys meet, beating Richlands 22-33. Not all teams in the meet, which was limited to Southwest District teams, had enough runners present to allow for team scoring.
Graham’s next meet will be hosted by Virginia High Tuesday at Sugar Hollow Park. There will be a 4 p.m. starting gun.
