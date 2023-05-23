EAST RIVER — Virginia High defeated the Tazewell Lady Bulldogs 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout to claim third place in the Southwest District girls soccer tournament on Saturday at East River Soccer Complex.
The match was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. That should have been little surprise, since the previous three meetings between Tazewell and VHS ended in ties.
Grace Hancock nailed Tazewell’s first goal. Bella Davis gave the Lady Dogs a 2-1 lead. In the PK shootout, Sophia Brown collected Tazewell’s only point.
Tazewell coach William Weeks said, “We lost seven seniors from last year’s squad. We’ve held it together.”
Despite the loss, Tazewell (8-7-2) advances to the regional tournament and will play at Wise County Central on Thursday.
