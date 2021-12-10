BLUEFIELD — Graham High School’s Brody Meadows, Zack Blevins and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw already know what it’s like to win a state football championship.
This does not make this year’s post-season run any less exciting for the three seniors. If anything, this knowledge makes the G-Men trio more eager to win Saturday’s Class 2 state title game versus King William at Salem City Stadium.
“I feel like my first state championship on the team, I was a newcomer and I was on the spot as a freshman. But this year I feel like I’ve really led this team ... and so have Xay and Zack, who are also team captains. So I feel like this is my team that I’ve raised since I was a freshman,” said Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound future Division I offensive lineman.
“I definitely want to come out on top, have an undefeated season and send this senior class out with a bang,” said Meadows, who has inspired trench teammates Connor Roberts, Kaden Rhotenberry, Ethan Alvis, Cody Dolin, Carter Lloyd, Aidan Wallace and Omari Hill to form one of most formidable collection of linemen in the Commonwealth.
Graham’s dominance up front on both sides of the football has been a major component of the G-Men’s successes all season long. King William will arrive in Salem with its own highly-touted group of linemen. Meadows said this will not deter him or his compadres from heading into the game with minds set to do what they’ve done every game this season.
“We come to play smash-mouth football. I’ve worked with these linemen since I was 12 years old. I know what they’re doing. We have that mindset where anybody that sits in front of us — we will put them on the ground,” Meadows said.
Turner-Bradshaw, Graham’s other highly-recruited Division 1 prospect, has been responsible for some of the G-Men’s most spectacular big play touchdowns on offense, special teams and defense. Last week against Appomattox, for instance, the senior receiver and defensive back returned two 90+ yard kickoff returns for touchdowns — the second of which turned the tables in Graham’s favor for good.
It is the sheer diversity of Turner-Bradshaw’s playmaking opportunism that keeps opposing coaches awake at night. Offensively, he has rushed for 550 yards and eight touchdowns while pulling in a team-leading 22 receptions for 618 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He has returned 12 kickoffs for 494 yards and four touchdowns while returning nine punts for 281 yards and another four scores. On defense, he’s had 32.5 tackles and six interceptions — three of which also went for touchdowns.
“In my freshman year, I didn’t really do much of anything until the [state semifinals] against Radford. We got a good lead, so I went in and scored on a jet sweep. But it’s like Brody said ... that was our newcomer year. We weren’t leaders yet. This year we’re leaders and it means a lot more now,” said Turner-Bradshaw, who is acutely aware that all the attention he attracts from opponents when he sets foot on the field helps to create opportunities for his teammates.
“I knew that even with the shortened season [last spring], I knew coming in that I was likely to get double teamed a lot and in some games, maybe even triple-teamed. So I knew that I had to run my routes hard regardless. I knew I had to do everything right because it was going to help my teammates. I figure that whatever I do, whether I have the ball or not, is something that can help the team,” Turner-Bradshaw said.
His golden decoys have helped fellow receivers Braden Watkins (18-289, 6 TDs), David Brown (3-107, 1 TD) and Khiamani Vineyard (4-54) get open for key catches in multiple ballgames.
Zack Blevins had earned notoriety as a defensive standout for the G-Men prior to taking over as quarterback this season. Stepping in at quarterback, he’s passed for 1,079 yards and 19 touchdowns while carrying his role as defensive captain over the the offense.
He’s been like an extra coach on the field.
“I try to help my guys any way I can, whether its on offense or defense. I just want to help our younger guys do their job and to help everybody get better, and make us a whole, complete team,” Blevins said.
Blevins was Graham’s rushing leader until this week, when talented sophomore running back Ty’Drez Clements overtook him with 1,246 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. Last week, Meadows’ rushing duties were scaled back to help him heal from an injury incurred against Ridgeview in the regional title game. To-date, Blevins has rushed for 1,143 yards and 125 touchdowns — not shabby at all. Last week, he split time calling signals with backup Brayden Meadows (43-268, 4 TDs) and the symbiosis worked out to the G-Men’s favor.
Winning a state championship requires all players to adapt to whatever it takes. Blevins figures it’s his responsibility to lead by example.
“At this point of the season, I felt like, I can show leadership by just being out here on the field. I need to show that no matter what happens, you have to push through it and just be tough,” Blevins said. “Our team is amazing. We don’t depend on any one person. Our line is amazing, our receiver are great and so are our coaches. Everybody just depends on each other.”
Graham has won four previous state football championships: 1962, 1989, 1995 and, of course, the 2018 state crown they were a part of.
A key distinction: up until now, the G-Men have never had the opportunity to wrap up an undefeated state championship season.
“It’s huge. It’s everything I’ve worked for. Since Graham won that championship our freshman year, we’ve had a huge target on our back. Everybody wants to beat us. Everybody wants to see us lose,” Turner-Bradshaw said.
“But up to now we haven’t lost. After Saturday I hope we can say the same thing ... and we’ll have made history.” he said.
Having gone from being Graham’s little big man to the biggest of its big men, Meadows keeps his eye focused on the here and now.
“All the sacrifices we’ve made since our freshman season ... we want to have made all those sacrifices for the right reason. We want to come out with that ring, Meadows said.
