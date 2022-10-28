BLUEFIELD, Va. — For assorted reasons, the Graham coaching staff has had to innovate different ways to get its offense moving with different personnel.
Something different will be afoot with the G-Men offense tonight: they’ll get to run it with the veteran quarterback who started the season for them calling the snaps.
Quarterback Brayden Meadows returns to the field tonight when unbeaten Class 2 Graham (8-0) travels to Blacksburg, Va. to take on the winless Class 3 Bruins (0-8).
Meadows has been out of action since being injured in the Galax game on Oct. 23.
“Meadows will be back this week,” said G-Men head coach Tony Palmer. “I think he looks pretty good. He just needs to get back up to speed. He’s been working out his legs. Everything looks good and he’s actually thrown the ball this week in practice.”
Younger players have gotten to see the field while various starters have been in and out over that same span. While it may have been a game-planning headache from week to week, Meadows’ return could mark the G-Men finishing the regular season with the best depth chart possible.
“It’s been an opportunity for us to build some depth,” said Palmer, who noted that going forward the G-Men have a lot of players in back up roles who’ve seen enough meaningful action to be panic proof if they’re called upon to step up in high pressure situations.
Blacksburg’s formerly daunting gridiron reputation is presently undermined by its winless status, but the Bruins, who have a solid state championship pedigree, have seen rises and falls before. Palmer believes the program has some good talent and is in a rebuilding phase.
He expects his team to take this road trip seriously. It would not do for the G-Men to wander into an ambush that marks the beginning of Blacksburg’s next program turnaround.
“I think they’ve got a good running back and their kids play hard,” Palmer said. “I think they have some talented players down there,” he said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Giles (3-5) at Auburn (0-6), 7 p.m.
The Spartans come in off of a 42-14 win over James River-Buchanan. Auburn has cancelled the rest of its season due to inadequate numbers of healthy players. Auburn’s premature exit also affects George Wythe next week. At any rate, the varsity will take the night off while the Giles junior varsity picked up the Friday night spot to play the Auburn JV team — expecting a Friday night crowd and all the Friday night bells and whistles.
Craig County (2-4) at Narrows (7-1), 7 p.m.
The Green Wave come in off of a 48-7 win over Eastern Montgomery that was Carson Crigger rushed for 128 yards and two scores, also having four catches for 72 yards. Aidan McGlothlin passed for 130 yards and a touchdown toss to Kolier Pruett, who had two catches for 50 yards.
The Rockets come in off a 42-8 loss to Bath County.
PikeView (3-5) at River View (0-6)
The Panthers come into this week off of a 60-32 win over Wyoming East. River View is back in action after forfeiting last week due to not having enough healthy players on the roster to field a team.
Mount View (3-5) at Westside (2-6)
The Golden Knights come in off of a 38-14 win over Tolsia. The Renegades come in off of a 49-14 loss to Tug Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.