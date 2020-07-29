WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — With a little help from future Hall of Famer Venus Williams, the Washington Kastles won four of five sets against the Springfield Lasers at The Greenbrier, on Tuesday.
The Kastles remain alive in the World Team Tennis playoff picture after eliminating the two-time defending champion Lasers 24-16 at Center Court and Creekside.
Holding a slim 14-13 lead after the first three close sets, Williams teamed with Bernarda Pera to beat the Lasers duo of Caty McNally and Hayley Carter, 5-2, in Womens Doubles to open up the match. Pera then closed it out in Mixed Doubles as she and Marcelo Arevalo took it to McNally and Hayley Carter, 5-1, in the final set.
Both teams were deadlocked at 9-9 after two singles sets as Washington’s Tommy Paul beat Mitchell Krueger 5-4 in a tiebreaker in Mens Singles and McNally beat Pera in an equally close tiebreaker with McNally, closing it out 5-3 in the tiebreaker after both were deadlocked at 4-all in games.
The Kastles move to an even 6-6 on the season with two matches remaining against the Vegas Rollers on Wednesday and the Orlando Storm in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
Springfield’s record falls to 4-9. With an off day Wednesday, the Lasers complete their regular season on Thursday against the Orange County Breakers.
“That was my first time playing with Venus and I was a little nervous when Coach [Robby Ginepri] told me we were playing together,” said Pera.
“She’s really amazing ... she is so much fun to play with and have on the team.”
