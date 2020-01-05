FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Marcus Santos-Silva tied his career high with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-59 on Sunday.
De’Riante Jenkins scored 13 points for the Rams (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Mike’L Simms added 11.
VCU put together a 12-2 run late in the first half, highlighted by Simms and Jenkins hitting 3-pointers, that helped produce a 33-22 halftime lead.
Santos-Silva scored the first eight points in a 10-2 surge midway through the second half for a 57-39 lead and George Mason never threatened.
VCU went 18 of 18 from the foul line, 12 in the second half, and had a 40-25 rebounding advantage.
Javon Greene had 13 points for the Patriots (11-3, 0-1), Xavier Johnson added 12 and Justin Kier 11.
Richmond 69
Rhode Island 61
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nathan Cayo had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the junior’s first double-double and Richmond beat Rhode Island.
Blake Francis had 13 points for Richmond (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) as did Nick Sherod, who added five assists.
Grant Golden scored 10 points with nine rebounds. Jacob Gilyard made two steals, tying him with Greg Beckwith at 227 for the most in Spiders history.
Rhode Island scored just 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team, and trailed by 11 at the break.
Tyrese Martin had 17 points for the Rams (8-5, 0-1). Jeff Dowtin added 13 points and Jacob Toppin 12. Fatts Russell, who came in as the A-10 leader at 20.3 points per game, made just 1 of 12 shots for three points.
Richmond has its best record through 15 games since 1987-88 (also 12-3) and beat Rhode Island on the road for the first time since 2012.
Richmond matches up against Saint Louis at home on Saturday. Rhode Island plays Davidson at home on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.