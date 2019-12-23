BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Emory & Henry College Football Team has seen six of its players receive all-state honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors, VaSID officials announced Friday. The teams are voted on by the sports information directors from colleges and universities across the Commonwealth.
This year’s six selections mark the most all-state picks for the Wasps since earning seven spots on the teams following the 2009 season. E&H’s four first-teamers are also the most since 2008 when five players were honored as Virginia’s top small-college performers.
Leading the way on the all-state first team is 2018 second-team selection offensive lineman Tyler Weterrings of Glade Hill, Va.. The senior adds all-state laurels to his All-ODAC First Team pick from a month ago.
Senior wide receiver Derrick Yates of Abingdon, Va. returns to the list on the first team after a one-year absence. The prolific pass-catcher was a second-teamer in 2017 and concluded his career this fall with multiple school records and a nod to the All-ODAC First Team.
Emory & Henry’s defensive front is well-represented as seniors Da’von Keith of Columbia, S.C. and Josh Fleenor of Christiansburg, Va. were named to the all-state first team in addition to their All-ODAC First-Team recognition. Keith was All-State First Team in 2016 while Fleenor earned the award in 2017.
On the second team, sophomore linebacker Ivan Phillips of Kingsport, Tenn. makes an appearance to go along with an All-ODAC First Team bid. He is joined by sophomore defensive back Jaylyn Kreimes of Sharps, Va., who was selected to the All-ODAC Second Team.
It was nearly a clean sweep for ODAC Champion Bridgewater College on the major all-state awards. Jay Scroggins and Re’Shaun Myers claimed Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, while Viante Tucker was Offensive Rookie of the Year. Eagle mentor Mike Clark was honored as Coach of the Year. The lone award not claimed by a BC player was Defensive Rookie of the Year, won by Averett University’s Johnathan Terrell.
Emory & Henry posted a 7-3 record overall this season and 6-2 mark in the ODAC. The Wasps finished third in the league standings, their fourth top-three finish in the past six years.
VaSID names 37 all-state teams in 22 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.
