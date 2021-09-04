GARDNER — Things did not go as planned for the PikeView football team on Friday. But at least the Panthers got the number of the Van that ran them over.
Brady Green rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and Shaun Booth rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns as the ground-pounding Bulldogs hogged possession en route to a 52-28 win at the DiSibbio Sports Complex at PikeView High School.
Van quarterback Gunner Flores also rushed for 60 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. He completed two passes on the day — both to Booth — for 22 yards.
PikeView quarterback Peyton Greer completed 12-of-29 passing attempts for 208 yards and three scoring strikes, also rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Dylan Blake led Panthers receivers with 139 yards on eight catches, including a pair of TD receptions. Nathan Riffe also had a 37-yard scoring catch.
PikeView (0-2) travels to Liberty-Raleigh next week.
