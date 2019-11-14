ATHENS — Last month, Jamie Cluesman became one of the newest inductees into the Concord University athletics hall of fame, honored for her energetic play as a basketball point guard at CU a decade ago.
On Thursday night, she coaxed some extra energy in the second half from her UVa-Wise women’s basketball team and defeated her alma mater 87-81 in a non-conference matchup at the Carter Center.
Madison May had 25 points and eight assists for Concord (2-2), and Riley Fitzwater had another double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Cluesman knew what the visiting Highland Cavaliers (2-1) were facing.
“They both have a chance to be all-Americans. (They’re) great players,” Cluesman said.
“I told the girls, ‘They’re going to get their points, we just have to control the girls around them. If we let a third player go off, they’re going to be hard to beat.’ They bought into that, they didn’t get frustrated when they scored, and they stuck to the plan.”
May scored in transition at the end of the first half to stake Concord to a 43-38 edge, but the Mountain Lions could never pull away by more than five points.
Cynita Webb, the only senior on the UVa-Wise roster, scored back-to-back buckets in the third quarter for a 54-53 advantage, and Concord never regained the lead. The Cavaliers outscored their hosts 20-12 in the third period.
Cluesman said the difference was due to “more energy” by her squad. “At first, we were being passive, not attacking, just trying to throw the ball around the perimeter.”
Concord head coach Kenny Osborne said, “It wasn’t the best defense by either side in the first half. They played better defense than we did, the second half. They took stuff from us, and we didn’t react like we should.”
“She (Cluesman) had them very well prepared,” Osborne said. “I think our kids think they can outscore everybody. I told them, ‘You score 81 points, you should win.’ But Wise did a great job offensively. There in the fourth quarter, they hit some shots. We didn’t.”
Caitlyn Ross, a true freshman for UVa-Wise, scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half, and finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Hanna Oliver had 20 points.
Cluesman said that Ross was “incredible” on offense. “She hit those running floaters over (Fitzwater), but she also made some amazing passes to get uncontested shots (for her teammates). She stepped up big for us.”
May was hobbled in the second half after she rolled her ankle, but returned to the floor after treatment. Her last field goal, a layup with 17.7 seconds left, trimmed Concord’s deficit to 83-81. The Cavaliers went 4 for 4 at the free throw line after that to wrap up the win.
Osborne said that May’s injury was not serious. “She’ll be fine in a couple of days,” he said.
Looking ahead, the CU coach said, “We’ve got to get better defensively. Tonight we didn’t play well defensively at all.”
