FILE - Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of the team's NWSL soccer match against the Houston Dash in Portland, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, U.S. Soccer introduced a Safe Soccer program that will require comprehensive vetting of individuals involved in the sport as the federation continues to address its investigation into coach misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola, File)