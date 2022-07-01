BLUEFIELD — Hope, pride and smiles seemed to be the norm this week in the athletic department at Bluefield’s state institution of higher education on the eve of its elevation to university status.
The final transition of the 127-year-old higher education entity into Bluefield State University on Friday “puts us in a bigger spotlight,” said Big Blues head football coach Tony Coaxum, “and adds more credibility to our endeavors.”
Bluefield State Director of Athletics Derrick Price said, “That ‘University’ is a prestige name, and it means a lot. So for our athletic department, the things that we were doing, just to get by, is no longer available anymore. Everybody has to be top-tier.”
“Having ‘University’ behind your name, it means a little bit more than a college,” Price said. “It means that we’re going to be able to step our game up.”
The Assistant AD for Academic Success and Community Engagement, Felecia Oakes, remembered “the pure excitement and joy” when the name change was adopted.
“We’ve been Bluefield State College for so long,” she said. “It’s just a next level of coming up.”
Coaxum said that the coaches and athletic staff were “ecstatic, across the board,” when they heard the news of the name change.
The institution’s board of governors and a new college president, Robin Capehart, started the ball rolling more than three years ago toward a university designation.
On May 19 of this year, Bluefield’s request for university designation was approved by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. The name change became official at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Price said, “I was definitely excited, and just thrilled to know that I was a part of that, a part of that history, a part of that change. That’s all it took for me!”
Price, who was elevated to the athletic director’s job in May 2020, said that his department has had a plan in place “for a year” to upgrade to a university-worthy performance level.
“All of our administrative staff know, all of our coaches know, that this day will come. So we just didn’t start planning this,” he said. “We were already starting to implement the things that we’re going to do once July first gets here.”
“That’s one of the great things about our department. We’re not waiting for July first. We’ve been doing this for awhile. Hey, these are the requirements that we’ve got to do, these are the steps that we have to be able to take to achieve excellence. and that’s what we’re going to do.”
The changeover is not likely to affect drawing up schedules for BSU athletic teams in the near term, he said.
“I don’t think it really hurts us, or helps us, in the scheduling world,” he said. Looking further down the road, he said, “I hope it helps us, more than anything. I hope we’ll probably be able to schedule a lot of teams that’s really at that university level — that’s tops athletically as well.”
Price said he knew Capehart was “a big sports fan” when he became Bluefield State’s president in January 2019. Price based that partially on the success of athletics at West Liberty State College (now University) when Capehart was its president from 2007 to 2015.
“When you follow West Liberty basketball, and find out who’s the president of West Liberty, then you know he’s an avid sports fan,” Price said.
“When President Capehart came on board, I knew, especially him being a big sports fan, I knew first and foremost, our athletic department is in great hands.”
“But I also knew that our institution was in great hands, as well, because President Capehart is the type of guy who wants to see change.
“He wants (us) to be the best institution that we can be.”
“Having him on board was just a blessing, really,” Price said.
For Oakes, a part of her job is to incorporate Bluefield State and its student-athletes into the life of the community that surrounds it.
She said that this week’s celebration “makes us look forward to being a university town, with an expanding population and expanding commerce. I see a lot of change coming about with university status.”
Oakes said that her great aunt Barbara Martin graduated from Bluefield State and taught for years at Bluefield Middle School.
“She is excited about it,” Oakes said of the university designation. So are many people that Oakes has encountered on social media in recent months, Oakes said.
“It puts a smile on my face,” she said.
Coaxum said that university status is “just another piece of proof that there’s a lot going on here at Bluefield State. … It’s something we’ll be wearing with pride.”
“And we’re rarin’ to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.