BLUEFIELD — With no time left on the clock, Union High School sophomore Johnny Satterfield wrapped up a 59-yard dash to the goal line to give the Bears a 30-24 victory over a depleted Graham G-Men squad in playoff football on Saturday afternoon.
The Region 2D semifinal game was tied four times prior to the deciding play at Mitchell Stadium.
“It was there, and I had good blocks,” Satterfield said. “Perfect. Awesome blocking.”
He said he expected the play would gain “four or five yards,” but it became the “best play of my life.”
Union head coach Travis Turner said his team’s hallmark has been “not quitting, and playing until the end.”
Eleven seconds remained on the scoreboard clock when Union took the ball over on its 41 yard line. Turner said he and his coaches figured that Graham was “going to loosen up. They don’t want to give up the deep ball. So we thought we could gash them with the run … and Johnny hit that crease and turned it on.”
“That was the fastest I’ve seen him run.”
Satterfield not only used his blocks, but bowled over a Graham defender near the sideline on his way to the maroon-painted end zone. Satterfield’s teammates swarmed to him at the stadium fence behind the end line, and the celebration was on.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer said, “We had guys to make the tackle. We just missed the tackle and the guy scores a touchdown. … We just didn’t make the play. Gotta give him credit. He made a good run.”
The G-Men entered the game 5-0 and had the top seed in the regional playoff bracket. But on this April afternoon, missing several players from their sideline, Graham generated just nine first downs and gave up 343 yards to Union (5-2).
Turner said, “We knew we had to double-team the Meadows kid (Graham’s 6-foot-7 lineman Brody Meadows). He’s a monster in the middle.
“Our offensive line did a really good job. We’re starting three sophomores on our offensive line, and they stepped up, and played like men today.”
Graham got a big boost on the game’s first play. Justin Fritz darted back and forth on an 83-yard run. A Union defender stripped the ball away from him, and the football tumbled into the end zone, where Graham’s Jonathan Shockley gathered it in for a touchdown.
Union answered quickly, relying heavily on the running of junior Zavier Lomax on its first possession. He set up a 7-7 tie with a short scoring run.
The Bears’ Koby Crist and Graham’s Benjamin Morgan traded field goals in the second period and the score was tied 10-10 at intermission.
David Brown of the G-Men pulled down the game’s only interception and Graham’s senior quarterback Jamir Blevins soon cashed in on the gift with a 4-yard scoring run.
Again, Union pulled even. After the UHS defense forced a three-and-out, Lomax ran 13 yards through traffic to the goal line and the score was tied 17-17.
Facing third and goal from the Union 5, Blevins had to scoop up a bad snap, then found Zach Blevins in the end zone for a spinning, diving catch that put the G-Men ahead for the last time.
The Bears took 11 plays to get the score to 24-24, on a run by senior C.J. Jones with 4:24 remaining.
Graham ran off nine more plays in a series that included three GHS penalties and two 15-yard penalties against Union. Blevins threw two incomplete passes in the final minute, and the ball went over to the Bears on downs with 11 seconds left.
Palmer said the G-Men were counting on the game going to overtime. Satterfield, and his blockers, did not let that happen.
Turner was reminded that in its brief history, the Union football team has never lost to Graham at Mitchell Stadium.
“This is a tough place to play, against a good football team,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate with that (record). Maybe we need to come up here more often.”
“Our kids played hard. Both teams played hard, and we were fortunate to have the ball at the end.”
Lomax ran for 143 of Union’s 303 rushing yards. Fritz gained 95 yards for Graham on 10 attempts, and Jamir Blevins was 11 for 16 passing.
The Bears averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
Palmer said that his squad was “down a few people,” including three defensive backs, on Saturday. But he did not use it as an excuse for the outcome.
Referring to the Bears, the coach said, “They were the more physical team today, in my opinion, and they just stayed consistent.”
Turner said, “Our Mountain 7 District is tough, top to bottom. … Playing in our district just makes you better. We’re fortunate enough to be playing one more game.”
Satterfield said, “Nobody thought we were going to win this game, so it feels great to come in (here) and win. … It’s awesome.”
He was asked about playing Wise-Central next week, and his answer seemed to sum up Saturday’s shocker.
“It’s playoff football,” he said. “Anything can happen.”
Palmer said that when he addressed the G-Men after the game, “I told them I was proud of them. They played hard. You can’t win them all. And we’ll get back at it in the fall. We’re a young team.
“And I told the seniors I appreciate them, I thank them for playing for us and being a part of our program.”
Union 30, Graham 34
At Mitchell Stadium
Union ………. 7 3 7 13 — 30
Graham ……. 7 3 7 7 — 24
First Quarter
G — Jonathan Shockley fumble recovery in end zone (Benjamin Morgan kick), 11:17
U — Zavier Lomax 2 run (Koby Crist kick), 7:16
Second Quarter
U — Crist 33 FG, 9:41
G — Morgan 22 FG, 1:59
Third Quarter
G — Jamir Blevins 4 run (Morgan kick), 9:04
U — Lomax 13 run (Crist kick), 2:18
Fourth Quarter
G — Zach Blevins 5 pass from Jamir Blevins (Morgan kick), 10:06
U — C.J. Jones 3 run (Crist kick), 4:24
U — Johnny Satterfield 59 run (no extra point try), 0:00
——————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Union, Zavier Lomax 25-143, Bradley Bunch 6-36, C.J. Jones 9-36, Ethan Mabe 1-3, Malachi Jenkins 1-1, Johnny Satterfield 3-84. Graham, Jamir Blevins 11-27, Zach Blevins 4-10, Justin Fritz 10-95, Kamron Walls 1-5, Sean Hughes 1-1.
PASSING — Union, Bunch 1-4-40-0-1. Graham, J. Blevins 11-16-87-1-0.
RECEIVING — Union, Jenkins 1-40. Graham, Z. Blevins 4-34, Fritz 3-13, Braden Watkins 3-39, David Brown 1-1.
———————-
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: U 14, G 9. Total yards: U 343, G 225. Rushes-yards: U 45-303, G 27-138. Passing yards: U 40, G 87. Passes completed-attempted-intc.: U 1-4-1, G 11-16-0. Fumbles-lost: U 0-0, G 1-0. Penalties-yards: U 8-81, G 9-85.
