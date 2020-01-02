BLUEFIELD, Va. -- The relatively few basketball fans who made the trek to Bluefield College on Thursday night were rewarded with a spirited college doubleheader between the homestanding Rams and league opponent Union College.
Both the Bluefield College women and men lost their Appalachian Athletic Conference games with the Bulldogs — the men’s game went to overtime — but there was much which the home fans could appreciate.
Six of the BC women on the floor scored five or more points in the opening game of the night, won by Union by a 67-48 final score. On the other side of the ledger, four starters for the Bulldogs rang up at least 12 points.
The Rams (6-8, 5-4 AAC) were never able to get ahead by more than two points, and the visitors took over the lead for good in the middle of the first quarter. By the end of that period, Union (10-4, 7-2) held a 19-8 advantage. The scoring by the two teams was evenly matched in the middle two stanzas, and the Bulldogs pulled away in the final 10 minutes for the 19-point victory.
Both teams were trying to extend winning streaks. Bluefield had won five straight leading into Christmas break, not counting an exhibition loss at Campbell University. Union, playing its first game since Dec. 14, now has four wins in a row.
Bluefield College head coach Corey Mullins said, “Union does a couple of things that are problematic to our zone (defense). They’re really good at spreading you out, and then getting the ball into the block. ... A couple of times, we were a step or two late.”
The Bulldogs have put together a solid team under first-year coach Dean Walsh, and their roster has been enhanced by the addition of shooting guard J’Lyn Martin. She scored a game-high 17 points and had a pair of important steals on Thursday.
“Give them credit,” Mullins said. “Coach Walsh does a great job, (and) has gotten them to play hard.”
With regard to his own unit, Mullins said, “We have been fortunate to have four seniors to really step up and embrace the opportunity we have on the court, and finish the season off right. ... We just need them to continue to come to work every day, get better, and lead us as seniors.”
“We’ve got some work to do, but we’re up to the task.”
He said his priority now is “to hopefully start another winning streak here right away. ... We’ve played highly competitively in our league.”
Senior Emily Hart paced the Rams’ attack on Thursday with 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the floor, and seven rebounds. Fellow senior Kianna Campbell had seven points, six boards and three assists but went just 1-for-10 from the field.
Union sank half of their field-goal tries (23 for 46) while the home squad had a 34.8 percent success rate (16 for 46). Union held a 32 to 26 rebounding edge.
The men’s team from Union has won five of their last six games and are among the schools receiving votes in the NAIA national poll. But the Rams put up a rousing defense on their home floor, forcing five ties in the contest before absorbing their fourth straight loss 80-74 at the conclusion of overtime.
Niquan Cousins led Bluefield (6-10, 4-6) with 23 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Wes Ayers also reached double-digit scoring with 12 points. The Rams notched three blocks, coming close to their average of 3.9 per game, which puts them in the top 10 in NAIA Division II.
For Union (11-5, 8-2), Shylier Ringgold scored 17 of his 27 points after halftime to lead all scorers. Guard Austin Cummins had 18 points while serving to glue his team together at crucial times. Jakobe Wharton had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Bluefield broke out of a 9-9 tie with a 12-2 scoring run, including 10 straight points by Cousins in a span of less than three minutes. Soon it was Union’s turn to go on an 11-0 run, holding BC scoreless for five minutes to tie the game again, 26-26. The visitors led 38-34 at halftime.
The Bulldogs were ahead 63-51 with 7:27 left in regulation, but the Rams staged another comeback, capped by a trey from Brandon Shields that tied the game 68-68 with 70 seconds to go in the second half. That score was still on the board when the time ticked to zero.
Neither side had an advantage of more than two points in the extra period until the final 1:35, when Union closed the game out with three clutch baskets.
Both the Bluefield women and men travel to Georgia this weekend to play Point University on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.