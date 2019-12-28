WISE, Va. – The Blue Tornado made a good run, but Union is back in the finals. The Bears outlasted Richlands 59-44 in the semifinals of the sixth annual Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic at the UVa-Wise’s Prior Center on Saturday night. Union won the tournament in 2016 and 2017.
The Blues needed to shoot well to stay in it, but it didn’t happen. They were only 18-of-54 from the floor with two made three-pointers.
“We just wanted to try to keep it close until the end and maybe steal one away from Union,” said Richlands coach Fred Phillips. “Union is a great team, they’ve already have some big wins. They have eight or nine guys, that look like clones, about the same size and very athletic. We knew we had our hands full, we wished we could have shot the ball better, but it didn’t happen.”
Richlands (4-3) had their best opportunity midway through the third quarter. Cade Berry dropped in a floater in the lane to cut the Union lead to 38-28. The Blues had three possessions, with shots close to the bucket but couldn’t convert.
“You just have those nights,” Phillips said. “We went inside, we thought we might have got fouled a couple of times, but we went in there and came up empty. In big games, you have to cash in, and we didn’t.
“I’m pleased with our effort. We gave maximum effort every possession. Hat’s off to Union, they’re well-coached, the better team won tonight.”
Union (5-2) was definitely consistent. They took the lead at 9-7 on a couple free throws by Alex Rasnick with 2:51 to play in the first quarter and never gave it up.
“I thought defensively we were really good inside,” Union coach Zach Moore said. “We basically have seven or eight players that are capable of starting, Bradley Bunch was a big difference inside. That’s what I’ve been harping on our guys about, you’re not always going to make shots, but you have to keep playing. You have to play defense, rebound, find another way to help the team.”
Rasnick was also a big factor in the game, finishing with a game-high 21 points and he was 5-of-10 beyond the arc. Noah Jordan added 15 points and eight rebounds.
“Late in the game we want Rasnick to have the ball in his hands,” stated Moore. “He’s played point guard for us the last couple years and we’ve just slid him over to two-guard. Rasnick is a scorer for us, if he’s hitting obviously we’re a lot better.”
Berry (11 points) and Cade Simmons (10 points) led the Blue Tornado offense. Simmons and Gage Holmes each had eight rebounds in the loss.
Richlands will play Ridgeview for third place on Monday. Union will take on Lee High, with a chance to claim the championship for the third time in four years.
“We take a tournament as you’re going to get so many games no matter what,” Moore said. “If you’re in a tournament, you might as well get in the finals and try to win it. We’re still a work in progress, just trying to get better each game.”
Union 59, Richlands 44
UNION (59) – M. Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Bartee 2 0-0 5, Bunch 4 1-2 9, Cusano 0 4-4 4, Rasnick 5 6-6 21, Gilliam 0 1-2 1, Jordan 6 0-1 15, Honeycutt 0 0-0 0, A. Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-15 59.
RICHLANDS (44) – Webb 2 0-0 4, D. Simmons 0 0-0 0, C. Simmons 4 2-2 10, Richardson 1 1-2 3, Berry 4 2-2 11, Wess 1 1-3 3, Woodson 0 0-0 0, Shreve 1 0-0 2, Medley 3 1-4 7, Stillwell 0 0-0 0, Holmes 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 6-10 44.
Union 16 18 14 11 — 59
Richlands 12 10 10 12 — 44
3-point goals – Richlands 2 (Berry 1, Wess 1), Union 9 (Bartee 1, Rasnick 5, Jordan 3). Total fouls – Richlands 14, Union 11. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Grundy 78, Chilhowie 54
After falling on Thursday to Lee High, the Golden Wave rebounded nicely. Grundy hammered Chilhowie 78-54 in a consolation contest.
“I’m proud of the kids, of how they bounced back and played well tonight,” Grundy coach Dr. Brian Looney said. “Chilhowie has a great program, I knew their kids would play hard. We executed a little better tonight.”
Grundy (5-1) rolled out to a 15-0 lead at the start of the game. The Warriors quickly fought back, nailing three of their six treys in the first and trailed only 23-17 going to the second quarter.
“Grundy got out in transition on us, I was a little disappointed in that,” said Chilhowie coach Matthew Snodgrass. “They ran on us, we had emphasis on getting back on defense, but struggled and that was a key factor.”
The Golden Wave then held Chilhowie (4-6) scoreless for over five minutes at the start of the second period as they took control of the game, leading 38-28 at intermission.
“We practice a lot of defense and we try to emphasis defense, although it doesn’t always show,” stated Looney.
“It’s a cliché, in every sport defense changes the tone and wins games for you.”
Led by Cade Looney, the Wave controlled the second half of play outscoring the Warriors 40-26. Looney had an impressive double-double with 34 points and 16 rebounds. Grundy also held a 42-27 advantage on the boards.
“We have some good height, so we have a rebounding advantage most nights,” Coach Looney said. “It paid off tonight and we ran the offense better.”
Corey Keene added 17 points for the Golden Wave. Josh Tuell (13 points), Tabor Kistler (11 points) and Jonathan Gilley (10 points) paced Chilhowie.
Grundy 78, Chilhowie 54
CHILHOWIE (54) – Tuell 6 0-0 13, Martin 0 0-0 0, Berry 3 0-0 9, Puckett 1 0-2 2, Doss 1 0-0 3, Walters 0 0-2 0, Phelps 0 0-0 0, Blevins 0 0-0 0, Gilley 5 0-0 10, Martin 0 0-0 0, Kistler 3 2-2 11, Hall 1 0-0 2, Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Crewey 0 4-4 4. Totals 20 6-10 54.
GRUNDY (78) – Cole 2 0-0 6, Thacker 3 0-0 6, Oygard 2 0-0 4, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Keene 7 1-1 17, Hawks 2 0-0 5, Meadows 2 0-0 4, Looney 13 6-8 32.
Chilhowie 17 11 11 15 — 54
Grundy 23 15 20 20 — 78
3-point goals – Chilhowie 8 (Tuell 1, Berry 3, Doss 1, Kistler 3), Grundy 7 (Cole 2, Keene 2, Hawks 1, Looney 2). Total fouls – Chilhowie 6, Grundy 13. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
