BLUEFIELD — In a heavyweight football battle of big plays, Union had one more than the Graham G-Men.
Graham fought back from a 27-10 deficit but saw its effort fall short in the final seconds, as the hard-nosed Bears of Union High squeaked out a 37-35 win on Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.
“It was their night,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. “What they needed to happen, happened. ... It was just a multitude of things, but hey, those guys came out and played hard, and hats off to them.”
Devin Lester was up to the task for Graham. He finished the night with 328 yards passing and 98 yards rushing for the G-Men (2-2).
His favorite target for the night, Xayvion Turner, produced the first points on a 36-yard touchdown reception, over the top of the defense of Union. The home squad took a 10-0 lead after its second possession, via a 20-yard field goal by Danny Dales with 5:30 left in the opening period.
Union (4-0) buckled down in its trademark tight T-formation offense, handing the ball off to bruising senior Mason Polier on an 18-play, 80-yard drive that closed the gap to 10-7 in the second quarter.
With 5.1 seconds remaining until halftime, the Bears finished off another long drive, which benefitted from Graham penalties, and Antwun Jenkins took a pass from Brody Gibson for a 4-yard touchdown that produced a 13-10 Union lead at halftime.
The Bears’ lead increased to 27-10 in the third period. Polier scored on a 12-yard run and on Graham’s next offensive play, he snagged an interception off Lester and ran it back 18 yards to the goal line.
Lester and his offensive teammates would not be denied. The quarterback scored on a 6-yard keeper late in the third and on a 1-yard plunge early in the final period and the G-Men trailed 27-22.
Union was facing third and eight when Gibson lofted a pass into double coverage. Jenkins plucked it off the fingertips of a Graham defender, whirled around and turned it into a 78-yard scoring play.
Again, Graham countered, with its fans roaring their support from the stadium stands. Lester completed three long passes to traverse 81 yards, with Turner going 12 yards to paydirt.
Polier fumbled the ball away on the next series and Graham’s Marqus Ray pounced on the ball at the Union 42 yard line. Lester found Turner on a bubble pass that became a 21-yard touchdown, giving the G-Men its 35-34 lead with 2:35 left. The point-after pass try was intercepted by Union’s Alex Rasnick.
Turner turned in the key touchdown reception, his third of the game.
“At that point, you think you have a chance,” Palmer said. “We were down 17 points, and the kids showed a lot of hear there. They fought back, and got the lead. Then, things just didn’t go our way from that point.”
Union converted four first downs on its final drive. The Bears set up for a 22-yard field goal with 2 seconds to go. The boot by Crist went through the goalposts, but a Graham offsides penalty negated the score and Crist set up for another try, from 21 yards.
Right through the middle went the re-kick, putting Union ahead for good.
Graham fumbled the final kickoff and Jenkins recovered.
The G-Men finished with 442 total yards of offense, including 114 rushing yards. Union got 193 yards on the ground from Polier, and the passing attack, which was inconsistent, produced another 134 yards for a total offense of 399.
Union head coach Travis Turner said, “To be able to go on the road, a long trip ... handle the adversity, and play a real good football team -- well coached ... Our kids just battled every play.
“I told the kids before the game started, ‘Look. It’s going to be a dogfight. It’s going to be a heavyweight boxing match. They’re going to have some big punches; we’re going to have some big punches. But we’ve got to be there at the end. If we can be there at the end, we’ve got a shot.’ “
Palmer said, “I think we played pretty well defensively the second half. ... We had multiple opportunities to win the ballgame ... and they just out-played us tonight.”
“We’ve got to do a better job of preparing these guys,” Palmer said. “We’ve got an open date (next week). We’ll get ourselves together a little bit, and come back and prepare for the rest of the season.”
“We just have to be a little more stout, and we will be. The guys are going to work hard, and we’re going to try to do the right things to try to get into position to play well.”
Union 37, Graham 35
At Mitchell Stadium
Union.........................0 13 14 10 — 37
Graham.......................10 0 6 19 — 35
First Quarter
Gra — Xayvion Turner 36 pass from Devin Lester (Dales kick), 9:31
Gra — Dales 20 FG, 5:30
Second Quarter
Union — Mason Polier 2 run (Koby Crist kick), 7:04
Union — Antwun Jenkins 4 pass from Brody Gibson (kick blocked), 0:05.1
Third Quarter
Union — Polier 12 run (Crist kick), 6:29
Union — Polier 18 interception return (Crist kick), 6:19
Gra — Lester 6 run (kick blocked), 4:10
Fourth Quarter
Gra - Lester 1 run (run failed), 9:54
Union — Jenkins 78 pass from Gibson (Crist kick), 7:47
Gra — Turner 12 pass from Lester (Dales kick), 7:07
Gra — Turner 21 pass from Lester (pass intercepted), 2:35
Union — Crist FG, 0:05.4
