Imagine, if it were possible, that the Graham and Bluefield high school football traditions merged into a single entity.
That’s sort of what will be coming to Mitchell Stadium when Region 2D powerhouse Union (3-0) faces Graham (2-1) for a first-time regular season meeting.
The Bears are comprised of the former student populations of Powell Valley and Appalachia, two Wise County, Va. schools located roughly four miles apart, both of which boast storied gridirion traditions.
Powell Valley won eight state championships, seven of them under head coach Phil Robbins between 1985 and 1998. Appalachia won six state championships overall, eight under late head coach Tom Turner between 1989 and 1997. Union has been coached by Tom Turner’s son, Travis Turner, since the two programs were consolidated under one roof.
Graham’s 28-7 playoff win over Union last season was only the fourth meeting between the two programs.
Thus far the Bears have run through Lee High (41-7), Richlands (26-3) and Letcher Central (42-20). The season is young, but Union is a Region 2D powerhouse the defending Class 2 state champion G-Men can expect to see in the postseason mix. It’s the kind of matchup that Beavers and Bulldogs fans — their respective teams idled by the open date — might want to turn out and watch. It could be a great atmosphere for a game.
Looking elsewhere for atmosphere: anyone who can remember when a Narrows football victory over Giles was relatively easy probably consider themselves to be old — or deceased. Fresh off a 20-14 win over Region 1D powerhouse Chilhowie, the Green Wave (3-0) will be looking for its first win over Giles (0-3) since Narrows picked up a 28-20 victory in 2002.
In spite of the inverted records, the Class 2 Spartans can hardly be called the underdog. The Class 1 Green Wave was unbeaten last year when a Spartans player ironically named Logan Greenway rushed for 147 yards, including the game-winning touchdown run, to give the Spartans a 12-7 victory over the exasperated Green Wave at Harry Ragsdale Field.
This year’s meeting will be held in Pearisburg, Va. at Steve Ragsdale Field — son of Harry. The game promises to be well-attended.
After season opening losses to Gate City and Union, Richlands head coach Greg Mance will be once again on the verge of a career milestone (this time) we shall not name when Abingdon (2-1) arrives at Ernie Hicks Stadium to face the Blue Tornado (0-2).
After making a solid accounting of itself in three quarters of last week’s game at Tazewell, Mount View (1-2) will look to put four stanzas together when they entertain Summers County (1-2) at Welch.
Monroe County put up some impressive offensive numbers in last week’s win over Greenbrier West. The Mavericks (1-1) will follow head coach Chris Booth and trail boss Monroe Mohler to Gardner, where new head coach Jason Spears will be looking to trip up the visitors for the Panthers (0-3) first win of the season.
In other matchups on Friday night, Grundy (3-0) travels to Kentucky to face East Ridge (0-3); Princeton (1-1) travels to face Parkersburg South (3-0); Craig County (0-2) makes the drive from Newcastle, Va. to face Montcalm (0-3); Twin Valley (1-2) takes the bus to Saltville, Va. to face Northwood (0-2) and Hurley (2-1) crosses the state line to face River View (1-3) at Bradshaw.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
