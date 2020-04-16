BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham High School boys and girls head track coach Chris Benson is aware that his ambitions for the 2020 season have experienced a serious setback.
Schools in Virginia and neighboring West Virginia are closed. No high school track and field meets are being held. His kids are scattered to their various homes, where they have literally been ordered by Governor Ralph Northam to shelter at home with their families. Benson isn’t allowed to have any organized practices for his team.
On the other hand — spring sports hasn’t been officially canceled by the Virginia High School League. So there’s that.
Also there’s the fact that not every scheduled meet on the Milestat.com has been officially canceled. On March 24, when the VHSL announced it would defer its decision on allowing some form of spring sports competition until May, it noted that no state championships would be held. Ostensibly, that includes the VHSL Class 2 meet originally scheduled to be held in June at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
In the meantime, the State Middle School meet, an open event now slated for July 11 at the University of Virginia’s Lannigan Field, has yet to be cancelled.
If the Middle School meet remains viable, Benson reasons, perhaps some kind of high school counterpart to that open meet is also viable.
“They started that this year with cross-country and track. It’s tentatively scheduled, obviously, with social distancing and rules in place. Lots of authorities will rule on what they can do ... federal, state, school boards and everything else will weigh in on that, too,” Benson said. “The reason the middle school meet is tentatively scheduled for July is to give them about a month to have a meet or two after the current restrictions are removed. I am hopeful that that this means a high school state meet is also being discussed.”
If such a meet runs in July, senior athletes who have signed to play college athletics won’t be eligible to compete. Furthermore, high school physicals for the 2019-2020 school year will have expired, requiring either new physicals or some kind of waiver.
Fortunately for Graham, the team has a lot of younger athletes. This includes a talented pair of juniors on the girls squad, each of whom was looking forward to making their third consecutive appearances at the VHSL Class 2 state tournament this spring.
Katie Benson, the head coach’s middle daughter, placed fourth in the 3,200m run at the state last year, placing ninth in the 1600m run.
“Katie worked through some health issues this fall and is now running strong. She is hoping to gain experience and confidence as a front-runner with hopes of improving her times and moving up in the state ranks,” Chris Benson said. “Katie has this goal of 12 state championship appearances by the time she graduates. If they do have a state meet, she’ll knock out number nine and have three more to go her senior year with cross-country, swimming and track.”
Hurdler Lyndsey Austin finished ninth overall in the 100m hurdles last season.
“Lyndsey’s goals this season include adding the 300m hurdles to her events with hopes of moving into the all-state ranks,” coach Benson said.
If that can’t happen, the Graham tracksters just want to compete. Somewhere. Somehow.
“I’ve got some kids that, if there’s a track meet, they want to run,” Benson said. “We definitely want to see the momentum continue and not interrupted. But we’ll take what we can get. God’s got a purpose in it.”
His team has three other runners on the team that have state meet experience in cross-country: junior Kara Murphy and freshmen Lauren Pierce and Rachel White. Other freshmen girls runners who could compete at a high level include Benson’s youngest daughter Kara Benson, Sarah Jacobs and Chloe Martin. All recorded solid times as middle school track and field athletes.
“If nothing else, I’m excited to see what we can do piecing together some relay teams. I’m seeing potential with the 4x400 and the 4x800. I think we could probably qualify for state in those if we can put together the right combination together,” Benson said.
On the boys team, freshman Bryce Havens was a regional qualifier in cross-country who was expected to compete in the middle to long distance running events.
Benson has been texting individual workouts for his quarantined athletes who have requested them during the shutdown period. He admits that this has been especially challenging for field events.
“We’ve got two girls and one boy that are working on field events. I have three throwers but I don’t know if any of them have the implements so I’m not sure what they’re doing. That’s also a challenge for the jumpers. At the [Graham Middle School] there is a sand pit, but we don’t have a working high jump bag,” Benson said.
“Some of it is an equipment issue. A lot of it, to be honest with you, is my experience. We’re a small team and track is a little bit of an afterthought. A lot of people do soccer in the spring and there is a football spring training program there. So we don’t get a lot of kids coming out and my main focus is running ... I was a runner myself. So that’s where I’m most knowledgeable and where I can help kids most,” Benson said.
The Graham coach obtained his certification through the Track and Field Coaches Association, a course which brought him up to speed with every aspect of competitive high school track and field. He knows, for instance, how to teach glide steps to a shot put thrower. But he admits his technical knowledge of the event remains basic.
But one of the beauties of high school track and field competition is that coaches at different high schools tend to readily share their expertise in a given event with all athletes who seek help. For instance, Benson might give coaching tips to rival teams’ distance runners. His kids might, in turn, receive some technical tutelage in triple-jump technique from a rival coach. It is usually the way of things — in a normal season.
“Zachlynn Lallande from Tazewell has been helpful in past years working with some of our throwers. She’s done a great job with that throughout the region, really,” Benson said. “I’ve offered to work with her runners. We obviously haven’t worked out anything this year because we were just getting started when it was all stopped.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.