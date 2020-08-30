WELCH — Maurice Gravely was not happy with how his first season in charge of the Mount View High School football program went.
He felt that his 2019 team should have performed far better than the 4-6 record of 2019. Especially after the Golden Knights’ 10-win season in 2018 — the program’s first in 10-win campaign in 15 years.
“We’re not a 4-6 team and I think we’ve got some unfinished business from last year,” Gravely said.
The second-year coach has raised the expectations of the Golden Knights this year after only graduating three seniors. He wants to see Mount View return to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
“Expectations are very high here at Mount View High School this year,” Gravely said.
The Mount View roster is full of players who have the ability to make a difference every time they step onto the gridiron. Most of them have had plenty of experience.
Gravely sees this year’s team having a good combination of all the attributes needed to be a successful team. But the Knights need to show it on the field.
“If you look at us on paper we can compete with anybody and win quite a few games. I really believe that,” Gravely said. “Only Friday night will prove that. So I just believe these kids are ready to go. With the new stadium, they’re very excited about that.”
This summer, work was completed on the new Vic Nystrom Stadium, which is located next to the high school on top of Toms Mountain. A surer-footed artificial turf surface replaces the grass field the Golden Knights called home since the opening of the school in 1979.
Mount View lost a huge asset up front with the graduation of top offensive lineman Liam Fultineer, a Class A All-State lineman who went on to sign with Glenville State. The good news is that the other four starters from the offensive line return for their senior seasons.
“We have a pretty solid experienced offensive line. We lost Liam, but I just think these kids will bring it together. They’ve been together as a group for a [while] and took their battle scars. The offensive line will be pretty good I think,” Gravely said.
The line will be working to keep pressure away from a familiar face: veteran quarterback Jesse Rose. The three-year starter will be tasked with getting the ball to the array of players who can score when they touch the pigskin.
Justin Haggerty and Ryan Long may see some playing time at quarterback this year to give defenses different looks. They got some experience stepping in last year when Rose was sidelined by injuries.
Junior Tony Bailey, an All-State honorable mention pick as a sophomore, returns at receiver. Jaylen Hall will be on the opposite side of him. Other skill athletes will rotate fresh legs into the mix throughout each game for the Golden Knights.
Sharing most of the carries in the backfield will be the duo of Thomas Bell and Ty’Drez Clements. Bell, a junior, is a big back who did not play last year. Clements, a freshman, has eye-opening speed.
“I think that one-two punch of those two guys — the big power back Bell and then you got Ty — is just exciting to even think about,” Gravely said.
Gravely sees the defensive side of the team as being solid. Most of the offensive line has roles on the other side, both in the trenches and at linebacker.
Taggerty, Hall, Johnathan Huff and basketball player Malaki Bishop look to be key pieces of the Mount View secondary.
Since the end of his first season guiding the Golden Knights, Gravely has focused learning how to improve as a coach and to get better at communicating what he expects out of his players.
“It was a learning experience for all of us, even myself coming to the high school, just getting adjusted to the kids and them expecting what I want,” Gravely said.
Gravely expects the team to show up for all four quarters every game. Ultimately, the Mount View High alumnus expects them to be as competitive as he was when he played for the Golden Knights.
